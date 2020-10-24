NBA TV ratings: Most-watched games of the season

It was a rough season in the NBA in many ways and TV ratings were no exception. How bad were they? Take a look at the numbers for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.
REGULAR SEASON
Average audience: 1.41 million (9.36 percent less than in 2018-19)
Average rating: 0.90 (8.55 percent less than in 2018-19)
PLAYOFFS
Average audience: 2.92 million (36.94 percent less than in 2018-19)
Average rating: 1.72 (40.19 percent less than in 2018-19)
MOST-WATCHED NATIONAL TV GAMES
1. Miami vs. LA Lakers: 8.89 million (4.76 rating)
October 09, 2020 on ABC / Finals, Game 5
51.20 percent less than in 2018-19
2. LA Lakers vs. Miami: 8.29 million (4.17 rating)
October 11, 2020 on ABC / Finals, Game 6
54.78 percent less than in 2018-19
3. LA Lakers vs. Miami: 7.54 million (4.37 rating)
October 06, 2020 on ABC / Finals, Game 4
41.07 percent less than in 2018-19
4. Miami vs. LA Lakers: 7.41 million (4.06 rating)
September 30, 2020 on ABC / Finals, Game 1
44.31 percent less than in 2018-19
5. LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: 6.98 million (3.57 rating)
December 25, 2019 on ABC / Regular season
6. Miami vs. LA Lakers: 6.61 million (3.58 rating)
October 02, 2020 on ABC / Finals, Game 2
52.41 percent less than in 2018-19
7. Houston vs. Golden State: 6.55 million (3.22 rating)
December 25, 2019 on ABC / Regular season
8. LA Lakers vs. Miami: 5.94 million (3.14 rating)
October 04, 2020 on ABC / Finals, Game 3
54.70 percent less than in 2018-19
9. Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia: 5.48 million (2.97 rating)
December 25, 2019 on ABC / Regular season
10. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 5.43 million (2.87 rating)
September 06, 2020 on ABC / Second Round, Game 2
50.35 percent more than in 2018-19
11. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 5.23 million (3.07 rating)
September 15, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 7
17.53 percent less than in 2018-19
12. Denver vs. LA Lakers: 4.92 million (2.59 rating)
September 18, 2020 on TNT / Conference Finals, Game 1
10.33 percent less than in 2018-19
13. LA Lakers vs. Denver: 4.83 million (2.72 rating)
September 22, 2020 on TNT / Conference Finals, Game 3
21.60 percent less than in 2018-19
14. Denver vs. LA Lakers: 4.79 million (2.38 rating)
September 26, 2020 on TNT / Conference Finals, Game 5
23.10 percent less than in 2018-19
15. Boston vs. Toronto: 4.69 million (2.57 rating)
September 11, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 7
25.97 percent less than in 2018-19
16. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 4.65 million (2.75 rating)
September 08, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3
35.67 percent less than in 2018-19
17. LA Lakers vs. Denver: 4.60 million (2.7 rating)
September 24, 2020 on TNT / Conference Finals, Game 4
7.05 percent more than in 2018-19
18. Boston vs. Miami: 4.48 million (2.64 rating)
September 23, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 4
4.30 percent more than in 2018-19
19. Trail Blazers vs. LA Lakers: 4.41 million (2.56 rating)
January 31, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
20. Miami vs. Boston: 4.37 million (2.35 rating)
September 25, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 5
29.96 percent less than in 2018-19
21. Oklahoma City vs. Houston: 4.11 million (2.41 rating)
September 02, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 7
35.21 percent less than in 2018-19
22. Miami vs. Boston: 4.01 million (2.4 rating)
September 15, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 1
26.97 percent less than in 2018-19
23. Houston vs. LA Lakers: 3.90 million (2.04 rating)
September 04, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 1
7.09 percent more than in 2018-19
24. LA Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: 3.83 million (2.29 rating)
August 22, 2020 on ABC / First Round, Game 3
54.29 percent more than in 2018-19
25. Boston vs. Miami: 3.81 million (2.04 rating)
September 19, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 3
38.13 percent less than in 2018-19
26. Houston vs. LA Lakers: 3.72 million (1.94 rating)
September 12, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 5
22.84 percent less than in 2018-19
27. LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: 3.62 million (2.31 rating)
March 08, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
28. Boston vs. LA Lakers: 3.59 million (2.28 rating)
February 23, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
29. LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: 3.58 million (2.19 rating)
October 22, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
30. Milwaukee vs. Miami: 3.58 million (1.89 rating)
September 06, 2020 on ABC / Second Round, Game 4
3.77 percent less than in 2018-19
31. Miami vs. Boston: 3.48 million (2.06 rating)
September 17, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 2
20.82 percent less than in 2018-19
32. LA Clippers vs. Denver: 3.45 million (2.03 rating)
September 07, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3
52.22 percent less than in 2018-19
33. Trail Blazers vs. LA Lakers: 3.45 million (2.15 rating)
August 18, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 1
90.81 percent more than in 2018-19
34. Boston vs. Miami: 3.44 million (1.83 rating)
September 27, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 6
46.49 percent less than in 2018-19
35. Toronto vs. Boston: 3.43 million (2 rating)
September 09, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 6
53.23 percent less than in 2018-19
36. Utah vs. Denver: 3.38 million (2.08 rating)
September 01, 2020 on ABC / First Round, Game 7
3.06 percent less than in 2018-19
37. LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: 3.35 million (2.13 rating)
July 30, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
38. Boston vs. Toronto: 3.32 million (1.83 rating)
December 25, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season
39. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 3.31 million (2.14 rating)
August 23, 2020 on ABC / First Round, Game 3
33.41 percent more than in 2018-19
40. Denver vs. LA Lakers: 3.17 million (1.75 rating)
September 20, 2020 on TNT / Conference Finals, Game 2
27.86 percent less than in 2018-19
41. LA Lakers vs. Philadelphia: 2.99 million (1.9 rating)
January 25, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
42. LA Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: 2.98 million (1.94 rating)
August 24, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 4
5.98 percent more than in 2018-19
43. LA Clippers vs. Denver: 2.98 million (1.76 rating)
September 09, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 4
19.89 percent less than in 2018-19
44. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 2.96 million (1.62 rating)
September 05, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 2
18.21 percent less than in 2018-19
45. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 2.96 million (1.79 rating)
September 08, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 5
38.71 percent less than in 2018-19
46. Trail Blazers vs. LA Lakers: 2.94 million (1.9 rating)
August 20, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 2
735.80 percent more than in 2018-19
47. Trail Blazers vs. LA Lakers: 2.92 million (1.78 rating)
August 29, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 5
13.26 percent less than in 2018-19
48. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 2.92 million (1.85 rating)
January 18, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
49. LA Lakers vs. Golden State: 2.88 million (1.77 rating)
February 08, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
50. LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee: 2.78 million (1.73 rating)
December 19, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
51. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 2.74 million (1.64 rating)
September 02, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 2
24.11 percent less than in 2018-19
52. Boston vs. Toronto: 2.71 million (1.52 rating)
September 07, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 5
43.87 percent less than in 2018-19
53. LA Lakers vs. New Orleans: 2.69 million (1.67 rating)
March 01, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
54. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 2.58 million (1.59 rating)
September 03, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 1
29.11 percent less than in 2018-19
55. LA Lakers vs. Dallas: 2.57 million (1.59 rating)
November 01, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season
56. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 2.56 million (1.43 rating)
September 11, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 5
46.84 percent less than in 2018-19
57. Toronto vs. Boston: 2.56 million (1.36 rating)
September 05, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 4
31.16 percent less than in 2018-19
58. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 2.50 million (1.44 rating)
September 10, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 4
32.83 percent less than in 2018-19
59. Toronto vs. Boston: 2.44 million (1.41 rating)
September 03, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3
66.21 percent less than in 2018-19
60. Milwaukee vs. Houston: 2.44 million (1.54 rating)
August 02, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
61. Dallas vs. LA Clippers: 2.43 million (1.58 rating)
August 25, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 5
27.80 percent less than in 2018-19
62. Milwaukee vs. LA Lakers: 2.43 million (1.61 rating)
March 06, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
63. LA Lakers vs. New Orleans: 2.41 million (1.45 rating)
November 27, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season
64. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 2.39 million (1.44 rating)
August 31, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 1
34.25 percent less than in 2018-19
65. San Antonio vs. New Orleans: 2.36 million (1.57 rating)
January 22, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
66. Houston vs. Boston: 2.35 million (1.47 rating)
February 29, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
67. Houston vs. Oklahoma City: 2.34 million (1.68 rating)
August 31, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 6
36.90 percent less than in 2018-19
68. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 2.32 million (1.49 rating)
August 30, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 6
37.57 percent less than in 2018-19
69. Dallas vs. LA Clippers: 2.28 million (1.53 rating)
August 19, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 2
548.58 percent more than in 2018-19
70. Dallas vs. LA Clippers: 2.28 million (1.45 rating)
August 17, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 1
26.14 percent more than in 2018-19
71. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 2.27 million (1.46 rating)
August 21, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 3
8.50 percent less than in 2018-19
72. LA Clippers vs. Golden State: 2.26 million (1.44 rating)
October 24, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
73. Houston vs. LA Lakers: 2.26 million (1.43 rating)
February 06, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
74. New Orleans vs. Toronto: 2.25 million (1.43 rating)
October 22, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
75. Boston vs. New Orleans: 2.24 million (1.37 rating)
January 26, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
76. New Orleans vs. LA Lakers: 2.24 million (1.46 rating)
February 25, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
77. Boston vs. Philadelphia: 2.23 million (1.5 rating)
August 23, 2020 on ABC / First Round, Game 4
20.53 percent less than in 2018-19
78. Milwaukee vs. Miami: 2.22 million (1.26 rating)
September 04, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3
69.25 percent less than in 2018-19
79. Oklahoma City vs. Houston: 2.14 million (1.27 rating)
August 29, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 5
36.52 percent less than in 2018-19
80. Utah vs. New Orleans: 2.11 million (1.34 rating)
July 30, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
81. Philadelphia vs. Boston: 2.10 million (1.36 rating)
August 17, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 1
16.00 percent more than in 2018-19
82. LA Lakers vs. Boston: 2.02 million (1.26 rating)
January 20, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
83. New Orleans vs. Houston: 1.99 million (1.24 rating)
February 02, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
84. Denver vs. Utah: 1.98 million (1.21 rating)
August 30, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 6
46.62 percent less than in 2018-19
85. Oklahoma City vs. Houston: 1.98 million (1.3 rating)
August 18, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 1
9.41 percent more than in 2018-19
86. Milwaukee vs. Houston: 1.94 million (1.2 rating)
October 24, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
87. Philadelphia vs. Golden State: 1.93 million (1.27 rating)
March 07, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
88. Trail Blazers vs. Memphis: 1.92 million (1.29 rating)
August 15, 2020 on ABC / Play-in Game
89. Houston vs. LA Clippers: 1.88 million (1.25 rating)
December 19, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
90. Boston vs. Toronto: 1.88 million (1.1 rating)
September 01, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 2
47.99 percent less than in 2018-19
91. Philadelphia vs. LA Clippers: 1.87 million (1.21 rating)
March 01, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
92. Denver vs. Utah: 1.87 million (1.22 rating)
August 23, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 4
33.48 percent less than in 2018-19
93. Toronto vs. Golden State: 1.86 million (1.2 rating)
March 05, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
94. Utah vs. Denver: 1.84 million (1.23 rating)
August 25, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 5
45.27 percent less than in 2018-19
95. Boston vs. Philadelphia: 1.81 million (1.17 rating)
August 21, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 3
26.92 percent less than in 2018-19
96. LA Lakers vs. Toronto: 1.80 million (1.14 rating)
August 01, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
97. Brooklyn vs. Boston: 1.79 million (1.04 rating)
November 27, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season
98. Utah vs. LA Lakers: 1.78 million (1.16 rating)
October 25, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season
99. LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: 1.77 million (1.02 rating)
December 25, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season
100. Houston vs. Oklahoma City: 1.76 million (1.1 rating)
August 22, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 3
29.18 percent less than in 2018-19
