NBA TV ratings: Most-watched games of the season

It was a rough season in the NBA in many ways and TV ratings were no exception. How bad were they? Take a look at the numbers for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.

REGULAR SEASON

Average audience: 1.41 million (9.36 percent less than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 0.90 (8.55 percent less than in 2018-19)

PLAYOFFS

Average audience: 2.92 million (36.94 percent less than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 1.72 (40.19 percent less than in 2018-19)

Atlanta | Boston | Brooklyn | Chicago | Dallas | Denver | Detroit | Golden State | Houston | Indiana | LA Clippers | LA Lakers | Memphis | Miami | Milwaukee | New Orleans | New York | Oklahoma City | Orlando | Philadelphia | Phoenix | Portland | Sacramento | San Antonio | Toronto | Utah | Washington

MOST-WATCHED NATIONAL TV GAMES

1. Miami vs. LA Lakers: 8.89 million (4.76 rating)

October 09, 2020 on ABC / Finals, Game 5

51.20 percent less than in 2018-19

2. LA Lakers vs. Miami: 8.29 million (4.17 rating)

October 11, 2020 on ABC / Finals, Game 6

54.78 percent less than in 2018-19

3. LA Lakers vs. Miami: 7.54 million (4.37 rating)

October 06, 2020 on ABC / Finals, Game 4

41.07 percent less than in 2018-19

4. Miami vs. LA Lakers: 7.41 million (4.06 rating)

September 30, 2020 on ABC / Finals, Game 1

44.31 percent less than in 2018-19

5. LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: 6.98 million (3.57 rating)

December 25, 2019 on ABC / Regular season

6. Miami vs. LA Lakers: 6.61 million (3.58 rating)

October 02, 2020 on ABC / Finals, Game 2

52.41 percent less than in 2018-19

7. Houston vs. Golden State: 6.55 million (3.22 rating)

December 25, 2019 on ABC / Regular season

8. LA Lakers vs. Miami: 5.94 million (3.14 rating)

October 04, 2020 on ABC / Finals, Game 3

54.70 percent less than in 2018-19

9. Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia: 5.48 million (2.97 rating)

December 25, 2019 on ABC / Regular season

10. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 5.43 million (2.87 rating)

September 06, 2020 on ABC / Second Round, Game 2

50.35 percent more than in 2018-19

11. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 5.23 million (3.07 rating)

September 15, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 7

17.53 percent less than in 2018-19

12. Denver vs. LA Lakers: 4.92 million (2.59 rating)

September 18, 2020 on TNT / Conference Finals, Game 1

10.33 percent less than in 2018-19

13. LA Lakers vs. Denver: 4.83 million (2.72 rating)

September 22, 2020 on TNT / Conference Finals, Game 3

21.60 percent less than in 2018-19

14. Denver vs. LA Lakers: 4.79 million (2.38 rating)

September 26, 2020 on TNT / Conference Finals, Game 5

23.10 percent less than in 2018-19

15. Boston vs. Toronto: 4.69 million (2.57 rating)

September 11, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 7

25.97 percent less than in 2018-19

16. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 4.65 million (2.75 rating)

September 08, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3

35.67 percent less than in 2018-19

17. LA Lakers vs. Denver: 4.60 million (2.7 rating)

September 24, 2020 on TNT / Conference Finals, Game 4

7.05 percent more than in 2018-19

18. Boston vs. Miami: 4.48 million (2.64 rating)

September 23, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 4

4.30 percent more than in 2018-19

19. Trail Blazers vs. LA Lakers: 4.41 million (2.56 rating)

January 31, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

20. Miami vs. Boston: 4.37 million (2.35 rating)

September 25, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 5

29.96 percent less than in 2018-19

21. Oklahoma City vs. Houston: 4.11 million (2.41 rating)

September 02, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 7

35.21 percent less than in 2018-19

22. Miami vs. Boston: 4.01 million (2.4 rating)

September 15, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 1

26.97 percent less than in 2018-19

23. Houston vs. LA Lakers: 3.90 million (2.04 rating)

September 04, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 1

7.09 percent more than in 2018-19

24. LA Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: 3.83 million (2.29 rating)

August 22, 2020 on ABC / First Round, Game 3

54.29 percent more than in 2018-19

25. Boston vs. Miami: 3.81 million (2.04 rating)

September 19, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 3

38.13 percent less than in 2018-19

26. Houston vs. LA Lakers: 3.72 million (1.94 rating)

September 12, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 5

22.84 percent less than in 2018-19

27. LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: 3.62 million (2.31 rating)

March 08, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

28. Boston vs. LA Lakers: 3.59 million (2.28 rating)

February 23, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

29. LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: 3.58 million (2.19 rating)

October 22, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

30. Milwaukee vs. Miami: 3.58 million (1.89 rating)

September 06, 2020 on ABC / Second Round, Game 4

3.77 percent less than in 2018-19

31. Miami vs. Boston: 3.48 million (2.06 rating)

September 17, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 2

20.82 percent less than in 2018-19

32. LA Clippers vs. Denver: 3.45 million (2.03 rating)

September 07, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3

52.22 percent less than in 2018-19

33. Trail Blazers vs. LA Lakers: 3.45 million (2.15 rating)

August 18, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 1

90.81 percent more than in 2018-19

34. Boston vs. Miami: 3.44 million (1.83 rating)

September 27, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 6

46.49 percent less than in 2018-19

35. Toronto vs. Boston: 3.43 million (2 rating)

September 09, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 6

53.23 percent less than in 2018-19

36. Utah vs. Denver: 3.38 million (2.08 rating)

September 01, 2020 on ABC / First Round, Game 7

3.06 percent less than in 2018-19

37. LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: 3.35 million (2.13 rating)

July 30, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

38. Boston vs. Toronto: 3.32 million (1.83 rating)

December 25, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

39. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 3.31 million (2.14 rating)

August 23, 2020 on ABC / First Round, Game 3

33.41 percent more than in 2018-19

40. Denver vs. LA Lakers: 3.17 million (1.75 rating)

September 20, 2020 on TNT / Conference Finals, Game 2

27.86 percent less than in 2018-19

41. LA Lakers vs. Philadelphia: 2.99 million (1.9 rating)

January 25, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

42. LA Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: 2.98 million (1.94 rating)

August 24, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 4

5.98 percent more than in 2018-19

43. LA Clippers vs. Denver: 2.98 million (1.76 rating)

September 09, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 4

19.89 percent less than in 2018-19

44. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 2.96 million (1.62 rating)

September 05, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 2

18.21 percent less than in 2018-19

45. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 2.96 million (1.79 rating)

September 08, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 5

38.71 percent less than in 2018-19

46. Trail Blazers vs. LA Lakers: 2.94 million (1.9 rating)

August 20, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 2

735.80 percent more than in 2018-19

47. Trail Blazers vs. LA Lakers: 2.92 million (1.78 rating)

August 29, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 5

13.26 percent less than in 2018-19

48. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 2.92 million (1.85 rating)

January 18, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

49. LA Lakers vs. Golden State: 2.88 million (1.77 rating)

February 08, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

50. LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee: 2.78 million (1.73 rating)

December 19, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

51. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 2.74 million (1.64 rating)

September 02, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 2

24.11 percent less than in 2018-19

52. Boston vs. Toronto: 2.71 million (1.52 rating)

September 07, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 5

43.87 percent less than in 2018-19

53. LA Lakers vs. New Orleans: 2.69 million (1.67 rating)

March 01, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

54. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 2.58 million (1.59 rating)

September 03, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 1

29.11 percent less than in 2018-19

55. LA Lakers vs. Dallas: 2.57 million (1.59 rating)

November 01, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

56. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 2.56 million (1.43 rating)

September 11, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 5

46.84 percent less than in 2018-19

57. Toronto vs. Boston: 2.56 million (1.36 rating)

September 05, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 4

31.16 percent less than in 2018-19

58. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 2.50 million (1.44 rating)

September 10, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 4

32.83 percent less than in 2018-19

59. Toronto vs. Boston: 2.44 million (1.41 rating)

September 03, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3

66.21 percent less than in 2018-19

60. Milwaukee vs. Houston: 2.44 million (1.54 rating)

August 02, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

61. Dallas vs. LA Clippers: 2.43 million (1.58 rating)

August 25, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 5

27.80 percent less than in 2018-19

62. Milwaukee vs. LA Lakers: 2.43 million (1.61 rating)

March 06, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

63. LA Lakers vs. New Orleans: 2.41 million (1.45 rating)

November 27, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

64. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 2.39 million (1.44 rating)

August 31, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 1

34.25 percent less than in 2018-19

65. San Antonio vs. New Orleans: 2.36 million (1.57 rating)

January 22, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

66. Houston vs. Boston: 2.35 million (1.47 rating)

February 29, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

67. Houston vs. Oklahoma City: 2.34 million (1.68 rating)

August 31, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 6

36.90 percent less than in 2018-19

68. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 2.32 million (1.49 rating)

August 30, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 6

37.57 percent less than in 2018-19

69. Dallas vs. LA Clippers: 2.28 million (1.53 rating)

August 19, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 2

548.58 percent more than in 2018-19

70. Dallas vs. LA Clippers: 2.28 million (1.45 rating)

August 17, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 1

26.14 percent more than in 2018-19

71. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 2.27 million (1.46 rating)

August 21, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 3

8.50 percent less than in 2018-19

72. LA Clippers vs. Golden State: 2.26 million (1.44 rating)

October 24, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

73. Houston vs. LA Lakers: 2.26 million (1.43 rating)

February 06, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

74. New Orleans vs. Toronto: 2.25 million (1.43 rating)

October 22, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

75. Boston vs. New Orleans: 2.24 million (1.37 rating)

January 26, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

76. New Orleans vs. LA Lakers: 2.24 million (1.46 rating)

February 25, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

77. Boston vs. Philadelphia: 2.23 million (1.5 rating)

August 23, 2020 on ABC / First Round, Game 4

20.53 percent less than in 2018-19

78. Milwaukee vs. Miami: 2.22 million (1.26 rating)

September 04, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3

69.25 percent less than in 2018-19

79. Oklahoma City vs. Houston: 2.14 million (1.27 rating)

August 29, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 5

36.52 percent less than in 2018-19

80. Utah vs. New Orleans: 2.11 million (1.34 rating)

July 30, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

81. Philadelphia vs. Boston: 2.10 million (1.36 rating)

August 17, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 1

16.00 percent more than in 2018-19

82. LA Lakers vs. Boston: 2.02 million (1.26 rating)

January 20, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

83. New Orleans vs. Houston: 1.99 million (1.24 rating)

February 02, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

84. Denver vs. Utah: 1.98 million (1.21 rating)

August 30, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 6

46.62 percent less than in 2018-19

85. Oklahoma City vs. Houston: 1.98 million (1.3 rating)

August 18, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 1

9.41 percent more than in 2018-19

86. Milwaukee vs. Houston: 1.94 million (1.2 rating)

October 24, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

87. Philadelphia vs. Golden State: 1.93 million (1.27 rating)

March 07, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

88. Trail Blazers vs. Memphis: 1.92 million (1.29 rating)

August 15, 2020 on ABC / Play-in Game

89. Houston vs. LA Clippers: 1.88 million (1.25 rating)

December 19, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

90. Boston vs. Toronto: 1.88 million (1.1 rating)

September 01, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 2

47.99 percent less than in 2018-19

91. Philadelphia vs. LA Clippers: 1.87 million (1.21 rating)

March 01, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

92. Denver vs. Utah: 1.87 million (1.22 rating)

August 23, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 4

33.48 percent less than in 2018-19

93. Toronto vs. Golden State: 1.86 million (1.2 rating)

March 05, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

94. Utah vs. Denver: 1.84 million (1.23 rating)

August 25, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 5

45.27 percent less than in 2018-19

95. Boston vs. Philadelphia: 1.81 million (1.17 rating)

August 21, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 3

26.92 percent less than in 2018-19

96. LA Lakers vs. Toronto: 1.80 million (1.14 rating)

August 01, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

97. Brooklyn vs. Boston: 1.79 million (1.04 rating)

November 27, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

98. Utah vs. LA Lakers: 1.78 million (1.16 rating)

October 25, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

99. LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: 1.77 million (1.02 rating)

December 25, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

100. Houston vs. Oklahoma City: 1.76 million (1.1 rating)

August 22, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 3

29.18 percent less than in 2018-19