|Team
|2019/20
|1
|Los Angeles Clippers
|78.69
|2
|Los Angeles Lakers
|78.27
|3
|Utah Jazz
|78.17
|4
|Denver Nuggets
|78.08
|5
|Golden State Warriors
|77.71
|6
|Brooklyn Nets
|77.44
|7
|Philadelphia 76ers
|77.36
|8
|Boston Celtics
|77.00
|8
|Portland Trail Blazers
|77.00
|10
|San Antonio Spurs
|76.75
|11
|Houston Rockets
|76.64
|12
|Milwaukee Bucks
|76.44
|13
|Dallas Mavericks
|76.43
|14
|New Orleans Pelicans
|76.40
|14
|Sacramento Kings
|76.40
|16
|Indiana Pacers
|76.27
|17
|New York Knicks
|76.12
|18
|Toronto Raptors
|76.07
|19
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|76.00
|20
|Atlanta Hawks
|75.75
|21
|Miami Heat
|75.69
|21
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|75.69
|23
|Orlando Magic
|75.53
|24
|Chicago Bulls
|75.50
|24
|Detroit Pistons
|75.50
|24
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|75.50
|27
|Phoenix Suns
|75.14
|28
|Charlotte Hornets
|75.00
|29
|Memphis Grizzlies
|74.93
|30
|Washington Wizards
|74.38
- Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: nba2k@hoopshype.com