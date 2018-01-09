NBA 2K20 Team Ratings

Team 2019/20
1 Los Angeles Clippers 78.69
2 Los Angeles Lakers 78.27
3 Utah Jazz 78.17
4 Denver Nuggets 78.08
5 Golden State Warriors 77.71
6 Brooklyn Nets 77.44
7 Philadelphia 76ers 77.36
8 Boston Celtics 77.00
8 Portland Trail Blazers 77.00
10 San Antonio Spurs 76.75
11 Houston Rockets 76.64
12 Milwaukee Bucks 76.44
13 Dallas Mavericks 76.43
14 New Orleans Pelicans 76.40
14 Sacramento Kings 76.40
16 Indiana Pacers 76.27
17 New York Knicks 76.12
18 Toronto Raptors 76.07
19 Cleveland Cavaliers 76.00
20 Atlanta Hawks 75.75
21 Miami Heat 75.69
21 Oklahoma City Thunder 75.69
23 Orlando Magic 75.53
24 Chicago Bulls 75.50
24 Detroit Pistons 75.50
24 Minnesota Timberwolves 75.50
27 Phoenix Suns 75.14
28 Charlotte Hornets 75.00
29 Memphis Grizzlies 74.93
30 Washington Wizards 74.38

