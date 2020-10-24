New York Knicks TV ratings

Take a look at the Knicks TV ratings for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.

REGULAR SEASON

Average audience: 0.33 million (67.02 percent less than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 0.20 (69.47 percent less than in 2018-19)

NATIONAL TV GAMES

1. Boston vs. New York: 0.33 million (0.2 rating)

October 26, 2019 on NBA TV / Regular season