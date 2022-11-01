Nicolas Batum: Scouting report and accolades

Nicolas Batum|#33
Position: F-G
Born: 12/14/88
Height: 6-9 / 2.06
Weight: 210 lbs. / 95.3 kg.
Salary: $10,843,350

SCOUTING REPORT

Once a do-it-all athletic swingman who could play tough D and create for himself and others… The athleticism is gone, but the smarts remain… Glue guy who can still play a sizeable role in rotation.

ACCOLADES

Olympic silver: 1 (2020)

World Cup bronze: 2 (2014, 2019)

Eurobasket gold: 1 (2013)

Eurobasket silver: 1 (2011)

Eurobasket bronze: 1 (2015)

