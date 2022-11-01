Nicolas Batum: Scouting report and accolades

Nicolas Batum|#33
|Position:
|F-G
|Born:
|12/14/88
|Height:
|6-9 / 2.06
|Weight:
|210 lbs. / 95.3 kg.
|Salary:
|$10,843,350
SCOUTING REPORT
Once a do-it-all athletic swingman who could play tough D and create for himself and others… The athleticism is gone, but the smarts remain… Glue guy who can still play a sizeable role in rotation.
ACCOLADES
Olympic silver: 1 (2020)
World Cup bronze: 2 (2014, 2019)
Eurobasket gold: 1 (2013)
Eurobasket silver: 1 (2011)
Eurobasket bronze: 1 (2015)