Nikola Vucevic: Scouting report and accolades

Nikola Vucevic|#9
Position: C
Born: 10/24/90
Height: 6-11 / 2.11
Weight: 240 lbs. / 108.9 kg.
Salary: $22,000,000

SCOUTING REPORT

Fills up the stat sheet on a nightly basis… Puts up nice numbers as a scorer and rebounder… Not an elite rim-protector due to athletic limitations… Has a nasty face-up game as well as post-game, and isn’t afraid to shoot the three-ball… Solid passing skills for a center… Can get exposed in the pick-and-roll on defense.

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 2 (2019, 2021)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 259.8 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-10.25

Height with shoes: 6-foot-11.75

Standing reach: 9-foot-4.5

Hand width: 10.25 inches

Hand length: 9.25 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-4.5

