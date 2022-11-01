Nikola Vucevic: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Fills up the stat sheet on a nightly basis… Puts up nice numbers as a scorer and rebounder… Not an elite rim-protector due to athletic limitations… Has a nasty face-up game as well as post-game, and isn’t afraid to shoot the three-ball… Solid passing skills for a center… Can get exposed in the pick-and-roll on defense.

