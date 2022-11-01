Nikola Vucevic: Scouting report and accolades

Nikola Vucevic|#9
|Position:
|C
|Born:
|10/24/90
|Height:
|6-11 / 2.11
|Weight:
|240 lbs. / 108.9 kg.
|Salary:
|$22,000,000
SCOUTING REPORT
Fills up the stat sheet on a nightly basis… Puts up nice numbers as a scorer and rebounder… Not an elite rim-protector due to athletic limitations… Has a nasty face-up game as well as post-game, and isn’t afraid to shoot the three-ball… Solid passing skills for a center… Can get exposed in the pick-and-roll on defense.
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 2 (2019, 2021)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 259.8 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-10.25
Height with shoes: 6-foot-11.75
Standing reach: 9-foot-4.5
Hand width: 10.25 inches
Hand length: 9.25 inches
Wingspan: 7-foot-4.5