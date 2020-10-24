Orlando Magic TV ratings

Take a look at the Magic TV ratings for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.
REGULAR SEASON
Average audience: 0.81 million (7.22 percent less than in 2018-19)
Average rating: 0.54 (22.46 percent less than in 2018-19)
PLAYOFFS
Average audience: 1.06 million (43.48 percent less than in 2018-19)
Average rating: 0.73 (38.37 percent less than in 2018-19)
NATIONAL TV GAMES
1. Orlando vs. Milwaukee: 1.63 million (1.09 rating)
August 20, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 2
361.93 percent more than in 2018-19
2. Orlando vs. Milwaukee: 1.22 million (0.78 rating)
August 29, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 5
63.96 percent less than in 2018-19
3. Milwaukee vs. Orlando: 1.16 million (0.81 rating)
August 22, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 3
53.24 percent less than in 2018-19
4. Orlando vs. Milwaukee: 1.01 million (0.74 rating)
August 18, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 1
44.24 percent less than in 2018-19
5. Orlando vs. Boston: 1.00 million (0.64 rating)
February 05, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
6. Orlando vs. Philadelphia: 0.62 million (0.43 rating)
August 07, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
7. Milwaukee vs. Orlando: 0.29 million (0.21 rating)
August 24, 2020 on NBA TV / First Round, Game 4
89.72 percent less than in 2018-19