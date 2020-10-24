Orlando Magic TV ratings

Take a look at the Magic TV ratings for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.

REGULAR SEASON

Average audience: 0.81 million (7.22 percent less than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 0.54 (22.46 percent less than in 2018-19)

PLAYOFFS

Average audience: 1.06 million (43.48 percent less than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 0.73 (38.37 percent less than in 2018-19)

NATIONAL TV GAMES

1. Orlando vs. Milwaukee: 1.63 million (1.09 rating)

August 20, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 2

361.93 percent more than in 2018-19

2. Orlando vs. Milwaukee: 1.22 million (0.78 rating)

August 29, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 5

63.96 percent less than in 2018-19

3. Milwaukee vs. Orlando: 1.16 million (0.81 rating)

August 22, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 3

53.24 percent less than in 2018-19

4. Orlando vs. Milwaukee: 1.01 million (0.74 rating)

August 18, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 1

44.24 percent less than in 2018-19

5. Orlando vs. Boston: 1.00 million (0.64 rating)

February 05, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

6. Orlando vs. Philadelphia: 0.62 million (0.43 rating)

August 07, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

7. Milwaukee vs. Orlando: 0.29 million (0.21 rating)

August 24, 2020 on NBA TV / First Round, Game 4

89.72 percent less than in 2018-19