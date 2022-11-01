Otto Porter: Scouting report

Otto Porter|#22
|Position:
|F
|Born:
|06/03/93
|Height:
|6-8 / 2.03
|Weight:
|198 lbs. / 89.8 kg.
|Salary:
|$6,000,000
SCOUTING REPORT
Prototypical 3-and-D wing… But on offense, he’s more than just a shooter… Decent post-up and pull-up games… Good defender who can stick multiple positions… Team-first player… Great role player.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 197.6 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-7.5
Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.5
Standing reach: 8-foot-9.5
Hand width: 9.25 inches
Hand length: 8.75 inches
Wingspan: 7-foot-1.5