Otto Porter: Scouting report

Otto Porter|#22
Position: F
Born: 06/03/93
Height: 6-8 / 2.03
Weight: 198 lbs. / 89.8 kg.
Salary: $6,000,000

SCOUTING REPORT

Prototypical 3-and-D wing… But on offense, he’s more than just a shooter… Decent post-up and pull-up games… Good defender who can stick multiple positions… Team-first player… Great role player.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 197.6 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-7.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.5

Standing reach: 8-foot-9.5

Hand width: 9.25 inches

Hand length: 8.75 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-1.5

