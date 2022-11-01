Paul George: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Versatile swingman… One of the best perimeter defenders in the league… Has an instinct for pickpocketing opponents… Reliable jump shot… Fearless in clutch time… Better finishing than involving his teammates… Injuries have slowed him down lately… Shot may become unreliable in playoffs.

