Paul Millsap: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Was one of the smartest defenders in the league… Always in the right position… Great timing to overcome his smaller size in matchups… Could spread the court with a decent jumper… Good court vision… A pro’s pro… Has lost all his speed and explosiveness from his younger days… Not an elite finisher… Can still pick his spots to contribute.

