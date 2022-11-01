Paul Millsap: Scouting report and accolades

Paul Millsap|
Position: F-C
Born: 02/10/85
Height: 6-7 / 2.01
Weight: 250 lbs. / 113.4 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

Was one of the smartest defenders in the league… Always in the right position… Great timing to overcome his smaller size in matchups… Could spread the court with a decent jumper… Good court vision… A pro’s pro… Has lost all his speed and explosiveness from his younger days… Not an elite finisher… Can still pick his spots to contribute.

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 4 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2007)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2016)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 258 LBS

Standing reach: 8-foot-9.5

Height without shoes: 6-foot-6.25

Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.25

Wingspan: 7-foot-1.5

