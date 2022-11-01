Paul Millsap: Scouting report and accolades

Paul Millsap|
|Position:
|F-C
|Born:
|02/10/85
|Height:
|6-7 / 2.01
|Weight:
|250 lbs. / 113.4 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
Was one of the smartest defenders in the league… Always in the right position… Great timing to overcome his smaller size in matchups… Could spread the court with a decent jumper… Good court vision… A pro’s pro… Has lost all his speed and explosiveness from his younger days… Not an elite finisher… Can still pick his spots to contribute.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 4 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)
All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2007)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2016)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 258 LBS
Standing reach: 8-foot-9.5
Height without shoes: 6-foot-6.25
Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.25
Wingspan: 7-foot-1.5