Philadelphia 76ers TV ratings

Take a look at the Sixers TV ratings for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.

REGULAR SEASON

Average audience: 1.56 million (18.87 percent less than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 0.98 (15.67 percent less than in 2018-19)

PLAYOFFS

Average audience: 1.96 million (42.53 percent less than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 1.29 (43.00 percent less than in 2018-19)

NATIONAL TV GAMES

1. Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia: 5.48 million (2.97 rating)

December 25, 2019 on ABC / Regular season

2. LA Lakers vs. Philadelphia: 2.99 million (1.9 rating)

January 25, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

3. Boston vs. Philadelphia: 2.23 million (1.5 rating)

August 23, 2020 on ABC / First Round, Game 4

20.53 percent less than in 2018-19

4. Philadelphia vs. Boston: 2.10 million (1.36 rating)

August 17, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 1

16.00 percent more than in 2018-19

5. Philadelphia vs. Golden State: 1.93 million (1.27 rating)

March 07, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

6. Philadelphia vs. LA Clippers: 1.87 million (1.21 rating)

March 01, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

7. Boston vs. Philadelphia: 1.81 million (1.17 rating)

August 21, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 3

26.92 percent less than in 2018-19

8. Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee: 1.70 million (1.14 rating)

February 22, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

9. Philadelphia vs. Boston: 1.70 million (1.14 rating)

August 19, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 2

384.38 percent more than in 2018-19

10. Boston vs. Philadelphia: 1.70 million (1.09 rating)

October 23, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

11. Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee: 1.69 million (1.07 rating)

February 06, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

12. Philadelphia vs. Boston: 1.66 million (1.08 rating)

February 01, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

13. Philadelphia vs. LA Lakers: 1.45 million (1 rating)

March 03, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

14. Brooklyn vs. Philadelphia: 1.19 million (0.77 rating)

February 20, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

15. Philadelphia vs. Toronto: 1.15 million (0.76 rating)

January 22, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

16. Dallas vs. Philadelphia: 1.14 million (0.74 rating)

December 20, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

17. Miami vs. Philadelphia: 1.07 million (0.72 rating)

December 18, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

18. Philadelphia vs. Houston: 1.04 million (0.6 rating)

August 14, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

19. Chicago vs. Philadelphia: 0.97 million (0.62 rating)

January 17, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

20. Brooklyn vs. Philadelphia: 0.93 million (0.64 rating)

January 15, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

21. Toronto vs. Philadelphia: 0.67 million (0.44 rating)

August 12, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

22. Orlando vs. Philadelphia: 0.62 million (0.43 rating)

August 07, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

23. Philadelphia vs. Trail Blazers: 0.34 million (0.23 rating)

August 09, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season