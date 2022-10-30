Player Page Tabs Scouting Report Test

PROJECTED SALARY

All he does is win… Actually has the best winning percentage in NBA history… Cold-blooded, never loses his composure… Can keep mid-range shot alive in the NBA… Perfect combination of skill and power driving to the rim… All-around defender… Court vision keeps improving… Saves his best for the playoffs… Not exactly a vocal leader… His defense has relaxed a bit in the last few years.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com