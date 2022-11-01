Rudy Gobert: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

The best rim protector in the NBA… A physically gifted player who can dominate the paint… Changes opponents’ offenses with his mere presence… Elite finisher in the restricted zone… Strong screener to create space for his teammates… Determined enforcer to protect his teammates… Unreliable jumper… Not a threat at all outside the paint… May be benched at times of the game due to matchups… Has been exposed a bit in the playoffs.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com