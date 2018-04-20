USA Today Sports

The first round of the NBA playoffs hasn’t concluded,…

6 hours ago via ESPN
The first round of the NBA playoffs hasn’t concluded, but already head-coaching vacancies have materialized in New York, Orlando, Charlotte and Phoenix, with decisions on interim coaches to be made in Milwaukee and Memphis (sources suggest the Grizzlies are quite fond of JB Bickerstaff, who may stick around long term), in addition to other spots where upheaval may or may not occur (Detroit, Atlanta, LA Clippers).

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 20, 2018 | 10:02 pm EDT Update
April 20, 2018 | 9:02 pm EDT Update
Knicks GM Scott Perry is planning to pair the European trip with a scouting side-trip, sources said. The Perry-Blatt meeting will be telltale to Blatt’s candidacy. Blatt has a strong history and relationship with Knicks president Steve Mills, and Mills has been an advocate for Blatt to become Knicks head coach when he worked with Phil Jackson and now Perry.
1 hour ago via ESPN

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Home