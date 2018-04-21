Ian Begley: Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer will meet with the New York Knicks on Sunday, per league sources.
The Cavs picked the worst possible time to blow their first lead in a fourth quarter all season. Putrid not just in the final 12, but for much of the second half, the Cavs puked all over themselves in a 92-90 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of this first-round playoff series.
Justin Kubatko: Bojan Bogdanovic tied the @Indiana Pacers single-game playoff record by nailing seven 3-pointers in tonight’s big comeback win over the Cavaliers.
Rashad Mobley: Beal starts a fracas with Valanciunas, then Wall and Ibaka get into it, the Capital One Arena starts chanting U-S-A, Springsteen’s, “Born in the USA” starts blaring from the speakers, followed by NWA’s “Dopeman”..all in 2 minute span
Shaquille O’Neal is putting poetry on his lengthy resume as part of a new public television series. He brings his best bard to a dramatic reading of a poem in his episode of the 12-part “Poetry in America ,” then discusses it with Elisa New, a Harvard English professor who hosts the show.
“I’ve always been into poetry,” O’Neal said in an interview with The Associated Press in a sunlit conference room overlooking the Los Angeles skyline. “I’ve been writing rhymes all my life.”
April 20, 2018 | 9:02 pm EDT Update
The New York Knicks plan to interview former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt in Europe next week, league sources told ESPN.
Knicks GM Scott Perry is planning to pair the European trip with a scouting side-trip, sources said. The Perry-Blatt meeting will be telltale to Blatt’s candidacy. Blatt has a strong history and relationship with Knicks president Steve Mills, and Mills has been an advocate for Blatt to become Knicks head coach when he worked with Phil Jackson and now Perry.