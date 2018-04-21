Malcolm Delaney: Dragic seen James Johnson and was like…
April 21, 2018 | 4:07 pm EDT Update
Lindsey Hunter had the title of Phoenix Suns’ interim coach for three months in 2013 but the actual job was done more often than not by assistant coach Igor Kokoskov. “Lindsey wasn’t ready for that role,” said Phoenix forward Jared Dudley, who was in his fourth season with the Suns in 2013. “During timeouts Igor was the one drawing up plays.”
Kokoskov is lauded for his player-development skills, an asset that is critical for a young Suns team. “It’s different, working with him,” former Jazz point guard George Hill told the Salt Lake Tribune. “The things that he has me do are different than I’ve been used to. But what he’s had me do is phenomenal, little things that I didn’t know would help me become a better shooter and better off the dribble, things like that. We take a lot of time doing balance and core. You always want to work with someone who’s experienced, and Coach has been very good for me.”
Dudley said Kokoskov has a great offensive mind – “When it comes to sets, spacing, being aggressive, he’s really good at that” – and he lauded Kokoskov’s teaching ability, recalling the work he did in improving Shaquille O’Neal’s free-throw shooting. O’Neal shot 51.3 percent from the line in 2007-08. In 2008-2009, Kokoskov’s first season with Phoenix, he shot 59.5 percent. “From a development standpoint he’s really big on players putting in the work, working before games,” Dudley said. “If you watch him in Utah with the players he has, he has a very thorough and extensive pregame workout where he pushes you and is on top of you.”