Kokoskov is lauded for his player-development skills, an asset that is critical for a young Suns team. “It’s different, working with him,” former Jazz point guard George Hill told the Salt Lake Tribune. “The things that he has me do are different than I’ve been used to. But what he’s had me do is phenomenal, little things that I didn’t know would help me become a better shooter and better off the dribble, things like that. We take a lot of time doing balance and core. You always want to work with someone who’s experienced, and Coach has been very good for me.”