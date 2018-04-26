The Hawks gave Budenholzer permission to speak with the…
The Hawks gave Budenholzer permission to speak with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks for their coaching openings last week. Budenholzer interviewed with the Knicks on Sunday and remains a candidate for the job, league sources said. He pulled out of contention for the Suns job after several conversations with ownership and management.
April 25, 2018 | 10:30 pm EDT Update
Marc J. Spears: Hearing Hornets assistant coach Stephen Silas is a candidate for the Hawks head coach job, a source said. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk worked with Silas with the Warriors when the latter was an assistant coach there from 2006-10.
Sam Amick: Hawks expected to talk to David Fizdale and Nate Tibbetts, among others, I’m told. When Hawks GM Travis Schlenk was asst GM with Golden State, Tibbetts interviewed to be Steve Kerr’s top assistant before Mike Brown was hired.
Candace Buckner: When asked about the chances of the #Wizards returning here for Game 7, John Wall replied: “We love our chances.”