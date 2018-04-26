USA Today Sports

"I am grateful for the five years that I spent as coach…

54 mins ago via ESPN
“I am grateful for the five years that I spent as coach of the Atlanta Hawks, and will always cherish the incredible contributions, commitment and accomplishments of the players that I was fortunate enough to work with here,” Budenholzer told ESPN on Wednesday night. “From ownership to management, support staff to the community, I’ll look back with great pride on what we were able to achieve together with the Hawks.”

, Top Rumors

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 25, 2018 | 10:30 pm EDT Update
38 mins ago via wojespn

, , , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Home