“I am grateful for the five years that I spent as coach of the Atlanta Hawks, and will always cherish the incredible contributions, commitment and accomplishments of the players that I was fortunate enough to work with here,” Budenholzer told ESPN on Wednesday night. “From ownership to management, support staff to the community, I’ll look back with great pride on what we were able to achieve together with the Hawks.”
April 25, 2018 | 10:30 pm EDT Update
Marc J. Spears: Hearing Hornets assistant coach Stephen Silas is a candidate for the Hawks head coach job, a source said. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk worked with Silas with the Warriors when the latter was an assistant coach there from 2006-10.
Sam Amick: Hawks expected to talk to David Fizdale and Nate Tibbetts, among others, I’m told. When Hawks GM Travis Schlenk was asst GM with Golden State, Tibbetts interviewed to be Steve Kerr’s top assistant before Mike Brown was hired.
Candace Buckner: When asked about the chances of the #Wizards returning here for Game 7, John Wall replied: “We love our chances.”