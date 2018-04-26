USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks and coach Mike Budenholzer have mutually agreed to part ways, Budenholzer told ESPN. Budenholzer, the 2015-16 NBA coach of the year, and the organization finalized terms of a split on Wednesday night. […] Budenholzer had two years and $14-million plus left on his contract, with the Hawks headed into a full rebuilding process.

April 25, 2018 | 10:30 pm EDT Update
