USA Today Sports

Marc J. Spears: Hearing Hornets assistant coach Stephen…

38 mins ago via MarcJSpearsESPN
Marc J. Spears: Hearing Hornets assistant coach Stephen Silas is a candidate for the Hawks head coach job, a source said. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk worked with Silas with the Warriors when the latter was an assistant coach there from 2006-10.

Storyline: Hawks Coaching Job
38 mins ago via wojespn

