Sam Amick: Hawks expected to talk to David Fizdale and …

38 mins ago via sam_amick
Sam Amick: Hawks expected to talk to David Fizdale and Nate Tibbetts, among others, I’m told. When Hawks GM Travis Schlenk was asst GM with Golden State, Tibbetts interviewed to be Steve Kerr’s top assistant before Mike Brown was hired.

April 25, 2018 | 10:30 pm EDT Update
