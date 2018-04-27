Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks have received permission to meet with Portland Trail Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, league sources tell ESPN. Tibbetts will be a serious candidate to replace Mike Budenholzer as Atlanta’s coach.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks have received per…
April 27, 2018 | 12:20 am EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: JB Bickerstaff has agreed to a three-year contract to become the Memphis Grizzlies’ head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Bickerstaff was Memphis’ interim coach for most of the 2017-18 season.
Despite a 15-48 record, Bickerstaff made a strong impression on management and Grizzlies players under difficult circumstances and ultimately became a clear choice within the organization to become elevated to the full-time coaching role.
Michael Pina: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “In my opinion, the series hasn’t started yet.” Game 7 is Saturday night.
April 26, 2018 | 10:03 pm EDT Update
Charles F. Gardner: Thon Maker starting Game 6 for the Bucks. Semi Ojeleye starting for second straight game in Celtics’ effort to slow down Giannis.