Marc Stein: The Knicks have ramped up their background work this week on both former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer and former Cavs coach David Blatt, according to league sources. They’ve interviewed both within the last five days
John Gambadoro: Suns are in the process of informing potential coaching candidates of their status – can tell you that Jason Kidd who was interviewed will not be in the second round of interviews.
Coming off a 34-point loss in Game 6 of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ first-round series against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, LeBron James said his focus is on how a Game 7 loss Sunday could end his season, not how it could be his last game ever playing for the Cavs. “No. No,” James said when a reporter asked if he would ponder how his 11-year tenure in Cleveland could be coming to an end should the Cavs lose and James choose another team after opting out of the final year of his contract this summer. “The thought of, ‘If we don’t play well it will be my last game of the year,’ that will probably hit my mind, but I haven’t thought about that.”
Of course, the future of Paul George is priority number one now that the season is over, but even George will admit it’s too soon to start looking at his future. “I would love to remain [with the] Thunder, but that’s what the summer is for,” George said. “We’ll address that in the summer.”
“It was an amazing season,” George said. “Really a learning experience playing off of Russ, playing off of Melo, [Steven]. Seeing what potential is like having [Andre Roberson] out there. It was a lot to be happy about: the fans, the city, the organization. Everything has been unbelievable.”
Fred Katz: Paul George on if he was surprised about a first-round loss: “This is our first year playing together. I understood that coming in. I thought we had a high ceiling for winning, high expectations for winning…That can take some time to unravel how to become a championship team.”
He just completed his first season with the Spurs, on a two-year contract. The second year includes a player option worth $8.8 million. Gay could opt out and become an unrestricted free agent. According to the San Antonio Express-News, Gay seems “genuinely torn” on what to do. “Obviously I have to go through and assess some things,” Gay said. “But after a season like this, it’s hard not to want to come back and fight for a championship. I love these guys.”
Kyle Goon: Donovan Mitchell says Quin Snyder told him “We’re going to win this game and you’re going to go off.” pic.twitter.com/80BtLk99dg