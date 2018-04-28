Marc Stein: The Hawks are interviewing David Fizdale today for their coaching vacancy, league sources say. The former Grizzlies coach has also been courted by the Suns and Knicks this month
April 28, 2018 | 12:59 pm EDT Update
Marcin Gortat said any speculation about friction between him and John Wall or internally with the team was “nonsense.” “We are definitely on the same page, we had great chemistry toward the end of the year,” Gortat said. “Stuff that came out in the middle of the season was mostly created unfortunately by you guys, by a lot of people that has no clue of what is going on with the team. Whatever stuff that came out about me and John, it is all nonsense and stuff that is unnecessary… we did talk about a lot of things and we have no issues. I mean [supposedly] having all those issues and the next game he passes me the ball eight times and I give him eight assists and I have eight buckets? I mean come on, if I were pissed at somebody, I wouldn’t probably pass him the ball. We are good. Are we best friends and like the greatest friends? Probably not. But I am not best friends with probably half of the team over there.”
In their four postseason appearances together, Wall and Beal failed to make it to the second round this year for the first time. Their long-time goal has been to break through the second-round barrier and into the Eastern Conference finals. “For me [this] was upsetting [mostly] because I missed 40-something games,” said Wall, who missed a total of 41 games this season — 28 straight after he had surgery on his left knee in January.
Wall says he and Beal will focus on improving while management adds around the Wizards’ All-Star backcourt. “I think we have an opportunity this summer to try to make our team better,” said Wall, who had 23 points and eight assists in Game 6. “Being in the situation before where we fall short in certain situations, most importantly, me and Brad just keep getting better and improving our game and improving our conditioning and all the types of things that we can prepare ourselves for a long season. And then it is up to our front office to add the pieces that they think we need to make our team better, more complete.”
Beal felt the sting of not making it to the second round for the fourth time in the past five seasons. “We lost games in a variety of ways — turnovers, rebounds, 50-50 balls, defensive stops, scoring late in games,” Beal said. “It’s a lot. You can’t just pinpoint it on one thing. It was more than one thing.
Marcin Gortat said he’s read how people have written how he’s gotten old and he’s adamant that he has plenty left in the tank. He made it clear he hates when the Wizards and other teams go small, stating that “small ball is trash.” Gortat doesn’t know what the Wizards will do with him entering the final year of his deal but he made it clear he can still play.
Candace Buckner: Markieff Morris revealed that he had a minor surgery on his groin last summer in addition to the sports hernia surgery we knew about