Marcin Gortat said any speculation about friction between him and John Wall or internally with the team was “nonsense.” “We are definitely on the same page, we had great chemistry toward the end of the year,” Gortat said. “Stuff that came out in the middle of the season was mostly created unfortunately by you guys, by a lot of people that has no clue of what is going on with the team. Whatever stuff that came out about me and John, it is all nonsense and stuff that is unnecessary… we did talk about a lot of things and we have no issues. I mean [supposedly] having all those issues and the next game he passes me the ball eight times and I give him eight assists and I have eight buckets? I mean come on, if I were pissed at somebody, I wouldn’t probably pass him the ball. We are good. Are we best friends and like the greatest friends? Probably not. But I am not best friends with probably half of the team over there.”