My understanding is the Hawks want to bring in a young …
My understanding is the Hawks want to bring in a young coach who can grow with the team, and can continue the development of their young guys like John Collins and Taurean Prince. They’re not interested in squeaking out one or two more wins that they could probably get next season by hiring a retread. They’re concentrating on a half-dozen candidates at present, including former Grizzlies coach Dave Fizdale, Portland assistant Nate Tibbets and Warriors assistant Jarron Collins. (Collins is rapidly rising in the coaching ranks; he’s really sharp and has a really good rapport with players.) Ham’s on that list, too, though my guess is he’ll follow Budenholzer to his next gig; they’re pretty close.
May 1, 2018 | 8:22 am EDT Update
Bucks to pursue Mike Budenholzer?
Several league sources believe the Bucks and their New York-based ownership will pounce and enter “The Bud Bowl.’’ Milwaukee was eliminated in Game 7 of their first-round series Saturday. At least interim coach Joe Prunty wasn’t fired upon landing at Milwaukee’s airport.
One person familiar with the situation said Budenholzer, who interviewed with the Knicks last week, recently talked of preparing a presentation for the Bucks and Knicks. In addition, Budenholzer considered the Knicks his top choice only before the Hawks fired him on Friday, allowing him to collect all of the $14 million left on his deal.
Sources have indicated an offset clause exists, meaning the Hawks can deduct any salary Budenholzer receives the next two seasons if hired for another coaching job. Owner James Dolan’s deep pockets aren’t the major factor any longer. The Bucks are not afraid to overpay for the right coach as they make a long-awaited move to a brand-new arena next season.
According to an NBA source, Knicks president Steve Mills and Perry are not ruling out interviewing an 11th candidate, though no one is on the docket. That could mean Rivers — or Portland’s Terry Stotts — still is on their radar. Stotts is reportedly on shaky ground after getting swept in the first round by the Pelicans.
Dwyane Wade: #HeatNation Let me apologize for this man that most of you don’t even know. He doesn’t know any better🤦🏾♂️
At 47, Russell feels like the Jazz should follow suit and lift his No. 3 jersey to the rafters of Vivint Arena, next to his former teammates John Stockton and Karl Malone. “Those are my two favorites. They should retire my number next to theirs,” Russell said. “The amount of work I did as a Jazz player, we made some history together and I was a key part of that history. So I figure if they retire Jeff Hornacek’s number, they should retire mine.”
In an effort to encourage mental wellness, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love teamed up with Toronto Raptors swingman DeMar DeRozan and the NBA for a new, powerful PSA that was released early Monday, a day before the start of Mental Health Awareness Month. The 30-second PSA, titled “Mental Health Matters,” will debut on TNT Tuesday and also run on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV throughout the NBA Playoffs.