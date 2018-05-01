USA Today Sports

My understanding is the Hawks want to bring in a young …

1 hour ago via NBA.com
My understanding is the Hawks want to bring in a young coach who can grow with the team, and can continue the development of their young guys like John Collins and Taurean Prince. They’re not interested in squeaking out one or two more wins that they could probably get next season by hiring a retread. They’re concentrating on a half-dozen candidates at present, including former Grizzlies coach Dave Fizdale, Portland assistant Nate Tibbets and Warriors assistant Jarron Collins. (Collins is rapidly rising in the coaching ranks; he’s really sharp and has a really good rapport with players.) Ham’s on that list, too, though my guess is he’ll follow Budenholzer to his next gig; they’re pretty close.

May 1, 2018 | 8:22 am EDT Update
Sources have indicated an offset clause exists, meaning the Hawks can deduct any salary Budenholzer receives the next two seasons if hired for another coaching job. Owner James Dolan’s deep pockets aren’t the major factor any longer. The Bucks are not afraid to overpay for the right coach as they make a long-awaited move to a brand-new arena next season.
1 hour ago via New York Post

According to an NBA source, Knicks president Steve Mills and Perry are not ruling out interviewing an 11th candidate, though no one is on the docket. That could mean Rivers — or Portland’s Terry Stotts — still is on their radar. Stotts is reportedly on shaky ground after getting swept in the first round by the Pelicans.
1 hour ago via New York Post

At 47, Russell feels like the Jazz should follow suit and lift his No. 3 jersey to the rafters of Vivint Arena, next to his former teammates John Stockton and Karl Malone. “Those are my two favorites. They should retire my number next to theirs,” Russell said. “The amount of work I did as a Jazz player, we made some history together and I was a key part of that history. So I figure if they retire Jeff Hornacek’s number, they should retire mine.”
1 hour ago via Deseret News

In an effort to encourage mental wellness, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love teamed up with Toronto Raptors swingman DeMar DeRozan and the NBA for a new, powerful PSA that was released early Monday, a day before the start of Mental Health Awareness Month. The 30-second PSA, titled “Mental Health Matters,” will debut on TNT Tuesday and also run on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV throughout the NBA Playoffs.
1 hour ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer

