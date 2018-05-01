Adrian Wojnarowski: Charlotte Hornets assistant Stephen…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Charlotte Hornets assistant Stephen Silas is interviewing for the Atlanta Hawks head coaching job today, league sources tell ESPN. Silas and Hawks GM Travis Schlenk worked together as members of the Golden State Warriors staff.
May 1, 2018 | 1:01 pm EDT Update
J. Michael Falgoust: McMillan mentions Turner needing to dominate in the paint the way Thompson did for #Cavs in Game 7 #Pacers
Dirk Nowitzki: I got inspired by @Victor Oladipo. I also texted my trainer. Here is his response… @HoopConsultants