Kent Bazemore: 🗣 SC30 back

May 1, 2018 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
27 mins ago via Associated Press

Storyline: Stephen Curry Injury
Limiting Philadelphia’s clean 3-point attempts, and in particular those by sharpshooters J.J. Redick and Marco Belinelli, was just as important to Boston’s game plan as containing Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The C’s simply couldn’t afford to let those shooters get going and open up the court for the Sixers’ well-known stars. “It was pretty high on the list,” said Shane Larkin, who served as one spoke of a four-defender wheel that chased Redick and Belinelli around. “You never want a shooter to get going, especially a shooter like [Redick], top-five in the league. So really, you’ve got to focus in on that, make it of high importance.”
27 mins ago via NBA.com

I see you’re wearing a Warriors hat. Do you like their chances this year? Don Nelson: I haven’t studied it enough to give you a good answer. Everybody says Houston is really good. I don’t like Houston, personally, but it’s just because of a lot of competition over the years — with Dallas, you know. I’m a Warrior guy, so I’m rooting for the Warriors, but Steph has got to be 100 percent to beat that team.
27 mins ago via New York Times

