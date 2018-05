Limiting Philadelphia’s clean 3-point attempts, and in particular those by sharpshooters J.J. Redick and Marco Belinelli, was just as important to Boston’s game plan as containing Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The C’s simply couldn’t afford to let those shooters get going and open up the court for the Sixers’ well-known stars. “It was pretty high on the list,” said Shane Larkin, who served as one spoke of a four-defender wheel that chased Redick and Belinelli around. “You never want a shooter to get going, especially a shooter like [Redick], top-five in the league. So really, you’ve got to focus in on that, make it of high importance.”