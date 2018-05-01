Kent Bazemore: 🗣 SC30 back
Curry has a history of returning to the court from injury and finding his groove immediately. “I expect him to be who he is,” Kevin Durant said Monday. “I’m not saying it’s guaranteed to happen. But he puts in the work and prepares himself right when he’s put in that position, so when he comes out and he plays well it’s not a surprise to me at all.”
Limiting Philadelphia’s clean 3-point attempts, and in particular those by sharpshooters J.J. Redick and Marco Belinelli, was just as important to Boston’s game plan as containing Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The C’s simply couldn’t afford to let those shooters get going and open up the court for the Sixers’ well-known stars. “It was pretty high on the list,” said Shane Larkin, who served as one spoke of a four-defender wheel that chased Redick and Belinelli around. “You never want a shooter to get going, especially a shooter like [Redick], top-five in the league. So really, you’ve got to focus in on that, make it of high importance.”
Basketball-Reference: Last night was Al Horford’s 2nd 25-point game of the playoffs. This is the first time in his career that he’s scored 25+ more than once bkref.com/tiny/X77wh pic.twitter.com/0wlsjMJxDY
I see you’re wearing a Warriors hat. Do you like their chances this year? Don Nelson: I haven’t studied it enough to give you a good answer. Everybody says Houston is really good. I don’t like Houston, personally, but it’s just because of a lot of competition over the years — with Dallas, you know. I’m a Warrior guy, so I’m rooting for the Warriors, but Steph has got to be 100 percent to beat that team.
You hung it up in 2010, just before the Warriors turned into a juggernaut. Do you miss coaching? Don Nelson: I really don’t. I was pretty well fried by that time. I think I had one year left on my contract when they sold the team.
Auburn center Austin Wiley has been invited to the NBA Draft Combine. Wiley is one of four Auburn players to declare for this year’s NBA Draft. Mustapha Heron, Jared Harper and Bryce Brown all also declared for the draft, though only Heron intends to sign with an agent.
Bryan Kalbrosky: Missouri State’s Alize Johnson will participate in the NBA Draft Combine, per source. He is a 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 15.0 points and 11.6 rebounds with 1.2 three-pointers per game last year.