Meanwhile, the Lakers have more flexibility this summer than any other team, enough to sign up to two maximum-salaried players. “There are so many ways we can use that space. We can absorb an expiring contract and get a draft pick out of it,” Buss said. “We can acquire a player [through trade] who will help us immediately next season. We can sign big-time guys and be right there and have the future in the palm of our hands.”