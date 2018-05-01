USA Today Sports

While speaking to Business Insider, Hill admitted that …

50 mins ago via businessinsider.com

, , Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 1, 2018 | 6:43 pm EDT Update
Guard Nick Calathes, a 6-foot-6 MVP candidate for EuroLeague power Panathinaikos of Athens, plans to rejoin the NBA as a free agent this summer, sources told ESPN. One of the EuroLeague’s finest playmaking guards, Calathes is expected to attract significant NBA interest as a backup point guard in July free agency. Calathes has hired James Dunleavy of ISE to serve as his agent, sources said.
17 mins ago via ESPN

, , , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Storyline: Agent Changes
May 1, 2018 | 6:10 pm EDT Update
Meanwhile, the Lakers have more flexibility this summer than any other team, enough to sign up to two maximum-salaried players. “There are so many ways we can use that space. We can absorb an expiring contract and get a draft pick out of it,” Buss said. “We can acquire a player [through trade] who will help us immediately next season. We can sign big-time guys and be right there and have the future in the palm of our hands.”
50 mins ago via Bleacher Report

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Lakers Front Office
50 mins ago via Bleacher Report

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home