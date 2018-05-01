While speaking to Business Insider, Hill admitted that …
While speaking to Business Insider, Hill admitted that he might not be able to come up with fixes for tanking because of his role with the Atlanta Hawks. “Look, I’m Vice Chairman of the Atlanta Hawks, so I’m probably not, you know…,” Hill said in response to Silver’s comments. “I’ll defer to Adam Silver and the brain trust in the NBA to figure out what’s in the best interest of the NBA.”
Guard Nick Calathes, a 6-foot-6 MVP candidate for EuroLeague power Panathinaikos of Athens, plans to rejoin the NBA as a free agent this summer, sources told ESPN. One of the EuroLeague’s finest playmaking guards, Calathes is expected to attract significant NBA interest as a backup point guard in July free agency. Calathes has hired James Dunleavy of ISE to serve as his agent, sources said.
Ryan Wolstat: Casey on LeBron James now vs. the guy his Dallas Mavericks beat in 2011: “Totally different animal … He’s a different player now.” Has also referenced Heat team finding itself back then (Wade and Bron still weren’t sure who was the man at that point).
Josh Lewenberg: Casey on Lowry in the first round, compared to last few postseasons: “Totally different guy… He’s playing at a high level.”
Josh Robbins: The Orlando Magic have an interview scheduled with David Fizdale for the Magic’s head-coaching job, sources said.
The Pistons Gaming Team has won the first game in the history of the NBA’s 2K League, the first official esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league. Pistons GT defeated Bucks Gaming, the team representing the Milwaukee Bucks, 49-44 in the first game of the league’s season-opening Tip-Off tournament.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have more flexibility this summer than any other team, enough to sign up to two maximum-salaried players. “There are so many ways we can use that space. We can absorb an expiring contract and get a draft pick out of it,” Buss said. “We can acquire a player [through trade] who will help us immediately next season. We can sign big-time guys and be right there and have the future in the palm of our hands.”
Even if the Lakers don’t land stars in July, Buss is confident the team can continue to add talent the way it has in recent years. “I’m not going to be discouraged if something doesn’t happen for us this summer,” he said. “We have a lot of good young players, and I think that’s a foundation. I’m not going to say, ‘The Process 2.0’ or ‘The Process West,’ but you see what building through the draft can really do for a franchise.”