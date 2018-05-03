Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Milwaukee embarking on a c…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Milwaukee embarking on a coaching search with a list of candidates that includes several former head coaches: Steve Clifford, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, David Fizdale and David Blatt. Bucks plan to interview those coaches — and possibly several more.
May 3, 2018 | 11:06 am EDT Update
Justin Kubatko: Donovan Mitchell is the first rookie since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970 to score at least 200 points in his first eight playoff games. #TakeNote
Chris Forsberg: Jaylen Brown remains doubtful for Game 2. He did not practice Wednesday. He’s on court now doing light shooting but Brad Stevens uncertain how much he’ll do in walkthrough.
Stephen A. Smith: In the case of Charles Barkley however, I don’t think he meant it that way at all. I think he was saying he would love to do that, he wishes he was still playing in the same era that a guy like Draymond Green plays in where you’re talking and you get in people’s faces, whatever, and nobody’s there to shut you down. He wasn’t saying that a 50-plus year-old man he’s going to come off of the set of a television and want to fight Draymond Green as a 50-plus year old man. That’s not what Charles Barkley was saying. What he was saying is that he comes from a different generation. And in that generation, what they define as tough guy is different than what he believes they define as tough guys now which is why he said what he said. But Draymond Green in my opinion is no punk in any era. He can hold his own against most. He’s certainly not going to back down against anybody and I don’t think he was wrong to refuse to back down against Barkley.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his partner Lindsay Arnold danced a cha cha to ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)’ by Stevie Wonder. The pair received a score of 17 out of 30 for the routine. From the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes.
Abdul-Jabbar, who spoke with The Undefeated by phone, says he signed up simply to have fun. The conversation below has been edited for length and clarity. Kareem, what about this experience looks fun to you? Abdul-Jabbar: Well, just the challenge of dancing with a professional dancer. You have to know what you’re doing, and you really have to have it nailed down. It’s not just something you go out and do. You have to plan and you have to learn the whole get-up. You need a much better and precise idea of your spatial awareness and movement and everything. It takes a lot of planning and practice. It’s a humbling thing, but it’s made me appreciate what dancers do even more.
Kareem, how nervous are you about dancing in front of millions of people? Abdul-Jabbar: I’m not nervous. I had to go out there and play a very tough game in front of millions of people. The toughest thing for me was running into people that had bet against the Lakers. There was still that resentment there, you know?
I get it. You touched on this earlier, Kareem: Could you elaborate a little bit on what elements of teamwork translate from basketball into this dancing performance? Abdul-Jabbar: Easy. You have to understand your teammate. You have to know her moves and how to be ready, and you have to do everything you can to make her look good and she will reciprocate. That’s how it works. We talked about the history of all of this, you know. Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers come to mind. That’s classic Americana.
May 3, 2018 | 10:16 am EDT Update
Hornets to interview Jim Boylen
The Bulls have granted permission to the Hornets to interview associate head coach Jim Boylen for Charlotte’s head coaching vacancy, sources said. Boylen, who has been Fred Hoiberg’s top assistant coach since 2015, has head coaching experience in college at Utah and also directed the Bulls to a victory over the Wizards on Easter Sunday when Hoiberg fell ill.