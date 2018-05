Stephen A. Smith: In the case of Charles Barkley however, I don’t think he meant it that way at all. I think he was saying he would love to do that, he wishes he was still playing in the same era that a guy like Draymond Green plays in where you’re talking and you get in people’s faces, whatever, and nobody’s there to shut you down. He wasn’t saying that a 50-plus year-old man he’s going to come off of the set of a television and want to fight Draymond Green as a 50-plus year old man. That’s not what Charles Barkley was saying. What he was saying is that he comes from a different generation. And in that generation, what they define as tough guy is different than what he believes they define as tough guys now which is why he said what he said. But Draymond Green in my opinion is no punk in any era. He can hold his own against most. He’s certainly not going to back down against anybody and I don’t think he was wrong to refuse to back down against Barkley.