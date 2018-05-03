Chris Forsberg: Celtics assistant coach Jay Larranaga has also interviewed for the Atlanta Hawks vacancy, according to league sources. Larranaga met with the Knicks while team was in Milwaukee and made a strong impression with Charlotte, according to sources.
Chris Forsberg: Celtics assistant coach Jay Larranaga h…
May 3, 2018 | 1:02 pm EDT Update
Nick Kosmider: Nikola Jokic’s agent says picking up the player’s option and letting Jokic become an unrestricted free agent in 2019 would be an unfavorable scenario for Nuggets. This is not a warning. It’s common sense. Denver won’t pass up the chance to lock Jokic up. Writing is on the wall.
Dave McMenamin: Tristan Thompson explained how playing for the Cavaliers — with a lenghty postseason run all but expected every year — is different than playing for many other NBA teams. “It’s a long year. It’s a long year,” Thompson said at shootaround Thursday. “This is my seventh year. There’s a lot of games in the NBA, so you just got to find a way to stay ready. For us, we’re not a team that looks to April. We try to play ’til June. Some guys just keep themselves ready ’til about April 11, then they can go to the Bahamas and chill. For this team, this is a team that wants to make a deep run. So just got to stay fresh. Obviously it’s tough in January and February just because those are the most difficult times in the NBA. But you just got to stay ready, get healthy, for myself it was get healthy and get ready for the postseason.”
During Game 2 of his Houston Rockets’ Western Conference semifinal series with the Utah Jazz, Harden was caught on video slapping away a phone that was being held by a fan who was heckling him. In a video posted on Facebook by a Jazz fan, the fan can be heard saying, “You’re still the worst flopper in the NBA” as Harden emerges from the Toyota Center tunnel. Harden then stares directly at the fan and reaches out and hits his phone before continuing to the court.
Bill Oram: Draft workouts are underway for the Lakers. Today they are bringing in a group of six players, including Louisville forward Deng Adel. Lakers own 25th and 47th picks.
Erving and Bird escaped suspensions, but each player was fined $7,500 – which, at the time, was the second-highest fine for player conduct in league history, according to the New York Times. Erving joined ESPN’s Get Up! on Thursday and gave his side of the story. Julius Erving: “There’s a photograph of Larry and I choking one another, and neither one of us sign it. It always shows up at the card shows and whatever, we’re not going to dignify it, dignify the moment, because the game isn’t really about fighting unless you’re in game and the clock is running. Then it’s always a fight, it’s always a battle.
Julius Erving: So the fight, actually, there was an offensive foul called on Larry. He didn’t like the call so he was really mad at the referee. And he came down court and he was kind of like stomping. He was in front of his bench, and it looked like a moment in which he was going to take a swing. It was very uncharacteristic because, you know, we did Converse commercials together, we did Spalding commercials together, so we were kind of cool. But I thought something was going to happen, because he was definitely mad – but he was mad at the referee, he wasn’t mad at me. I just extended my arm to hold him back, and it ended up sliding up to his neck. Then it was on. So it was really inadvertent. I didn’t really mean to grab him by the neck. I pushed him in the chest, hand slid up, got to his neck, he reaches for my neck… Next thing I know, it’s a melee. That was it.”
Charles Barkley reminisced about the fight in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, and said he’s never forgiven the NBA for fining him. Via NBC Sports: “To this day I won’t ever forgive the NBA for fining me. They fined me because they said I was holding Larry Bird so Dr. J could hit him. I was trying to break the fight up! …. The NBA fined me, it really made me mad. They owe me money to this day.”