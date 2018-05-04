Kent Bazemore: Lebron has been on Kobe’s YouTube page…
May 4, 2018 | 12:11 pm EDT Update
Boston Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga has emerged as a strong candidate to be the next Charlotte Hornets coach, the Observer has learned. While the Hornets haven’t made a final choice, Larranaga, 43, is under strong consideration, a source familiar with the process confirmed.
Larranaga is the top assistant to Celtics coach Brad Stevens. The Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers in a second-round playoff series. He is the son of Miami Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga. He was actually born in Charlotte in 1975. Larranaga had a long playing career in Europe before going into coaching in 2008. He worked in the NBA’s Developmental League, coaching the Erie Bay Hawks, before being hired by the Celtics in 2012.
Rondo will again be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after playing for four teams since 2014. The 12-year NBA veteran should garner interest based on his play this season. But after having success with the Pelicans, Rondo definitely sounds open to making a home in The Big Easy. “I don’t know if that cloud is still over me with what happened in the past,” Rondo said. “I try to let my play speak for itself. My character, my teammates speak up for that. The coach I’m playing with, I think he loves me and appreciates what I do and what I bring to the team. “I will let it take care of itself. I can’t worry about what I can’t control. What I can control is how I play on the court and my attitude. I just want to continue to have fun. I love what I’m doing.”
Rondo thrived under then-Celtics coach Doc Rivers because he was able to call most of the offensive plays. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, however, preferred to run the offense. Rondo and Carlisle didn’t see eye to eye and quickly butted heads. The Mavericks suspended Rondo for one game for conduct detrimental to the team after a shouting match with Carlisle over play-calling responsibilities. Rondo was benched after Game 2 of a 2015 first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets. Rondo and the Mavericks mutually decided to part ways. “[The negativity] started in Dallas,” Rondo said. “Things didn’t go great in Dallas. I think I rebounded pretty well from that.”
Rondo averaged an NBA-best 11.7 assists per game and started 72 games during the 2015-16 season with All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings. Rondo also set franchise season records for assists (839) and triple-doubles (five). But Rondo made little noise nationally as he was playing in a small market that didn’t make the postseason. “I led the league in assists in Sacramento, but people didn’t see that,” Rondo said. “It’s like it didn’t happen. We had some great players on that team as well, but that’s where I started playing with [Cousins]. We didn’t get to the playoffs like I wanted to. Things folded in the end for us.”
So, yes, Jokic, the scorer can be extremely versatile and devastating, and he’s beginning to better realize, the pass-loving big man that he is, that there are instances that require him to gravitate toward more of a scoring role. But the beauty of Jokic, and what speaks most clearly to his legitimate candidacy as an All-NBA player, is that he rarely loses sight of who he is and what makes him special, even if he doesn’t fully realize how special he is. Jokic is ultimately at his best when he is the do-it-all magician he has become the last two seasons. […] “To even watch his growth from the beginning of the year to the end of the year and watch his confidence level continue to rise to one of the stars in this league, it’s been impressive,” Nuggets forward Paul Millsap said of Jokic. “For me to watch that, it’s been great to watch it firsthand. He can only get better from here.”
The point of emphasis will continue to be the defensive end, where Jokic remains a liability. In a league that features a constant barrage of pick-and-rolls, his limited mobility can cause problems, and he’s unlikely to ever blossom into a stalwart paint protector. Still, there were some obvious areas where Jokic gained traction defensively. Most notably, according to his coach, was the effort he gave on that end. “Compared to last year, I think Nikola Jokic was a much more engaged defender this year,” Michael Malone said. “He cared and gave effort. He took pride in his defense. Whereas, last year, I don’t think that was always the case. That’s part of being a good defensive player and a good defensive team. It’s having the guys who buy into it. … Nikola, it’s something we’ll continue to address as far as how we can help him from a physical standpoint. That’s getting stronger and working on his foot speed, and that’s a good start.”
Cousins and Rondo built a strong bond during their days with Sacramento and also played well together in New Orleans. But that connection came to a halt when the Pelicans lost Cousins for the season to a torn left Achilles tendon on Jan. 28 against the Houston Rockets. Cousins was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. “I think ‘Cuz’ is doing well,” Rondo said. “He texted me right after [Game 2] with some encouraging words. He told me, ‘Way to fight,’ and he had a couple other things to say. He texts me all the time. He is still a really good friend of mine and one of the very best I’ve ever played with.”