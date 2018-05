So, yes, Jokic, the scorer can be extremely versatile and devastating, and he’s beginning to better realize, the pass-loving big man that he is, that there are instances that require him to gravitate toward more of a scoring role. But the beauty of Jokic, and what speaks most clearly to his legitimate candidacy as an All-NBA player, is that he rarely loses sight of who he is and what makes him special, even if he doesn’t fully realize how special he is. Jokic is ultimately at his best when he is the do-it-all magician he has become the last two seasons. […] “To even watch his growth from the beginning of the year to the end of the year and watch his confidence level continue to rise to one of the stars in this league, it’s been impressive,” Nuggets forward Paul Millsap said of Jokic. “For me to watch that, it’s been great to watch it firsthand. He can only get better from here.”