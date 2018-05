Thaddeus Young: Man, I think the sky is the limit for us. As a team, we’re already pretty good, but I think we’ll be so much better entering next season because we’ll all have another year of experience under our belt and we won’t be a new-look team that just got together anymore. This year, we did our best to try to figure things out on the fly and get everyone on the same page, and it worked really well. But now that we all know each other and have played together for a year and have our chemistry down? Next year, it should be 10 times easier. There’s not much learning and acclimating that we’ll need to do; we can just pick up right where we left off and focus on getting better.