Gery Woelfel: Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks have agreed to meet soon. Budenholzer and Monty Williams, several league sources, are the frontrunners for the Bucks head coaching job. Bucks have had interest in both individuals for a long time.
Gery Woelfel: Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks have agree…
May 5, 2018 | 2:45 pm EDT Update
You have a $13,764,045 player option for next season, so you could opt out and become an unrestricted free agent in July. Have you made a decision regarding your option yet? Thaddeus Young: I know I have to make that decision by the end of June, but I haven’t made a final decision on what exactly I’m going to do yet. I’m still in the process of sitting down with my agent and my business manager and my wife and my kids, and we’re talking about every opportunity and situation possible. We’ll look at everything that could happen. I’m kind of just enjoying my time off and not thinking about it right now, but I do need to start thinking about it over the next couple of weeks. But as of right now, I haven’t decided what I’m going to do or even thought too much about it.
Thaddeus Young: Man, I think the sky is the limit for us. As a team, we’re already pretty good, but I think we’ll be so much better entering next season because we’ll all have another year of experience under our belt and we won’t be a new-look team that just got together anymore. This year, we did our best to try to figure things out on the fly and get everyone on the same page, and it worked really well. But now that we all know each other and have played together for a year and have our chemistry down? Next year, it should be 10 times easier. There’s not much learning and acclimating that we’ll need to do; we can just pick up right where we left off and focus on getting better.
Every year in NBA.com’s series of NBA Draft profiles, we like to identify and write about a sleeper, a player who might not turn up in mock drafts, get invited to the Portsmouth Invitational, or otherwise be considered to have a chance at making a roster. This year that guy is Baylor’s Nuni Omot. It’s open for debate as to what constitutes a sleeper. But in our definition of the term, a player must possess the following qualities: At least one NBA-level skill. High character. Work ethic. Perseverance.
Is his dream possible? Is this ultimate sleeper really NBA material? “If you look at him, he’s what the NBA is trending to,” Jakus said. “If they can figure out what position he guards, and he does that at a high level, then you know what he can do at the other end. He’s going to space the floor with his shooting and drive closeouts and get to the rim. He’s got the three-part of the three and D down now. And I think the rest will come.”
That’s why all eyes are on Fizdale’s relationship with Latvian Kristaps Porzingis and rookie Frenchman Frank Ntilikina — the Knicks’ two international building blocks. Fizdale plans to fly to Latvia shortly. “If there was an issue of coaching internationals, it was a learning experience for him — one in which he didn’t have to deal with in Miami [with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh] in terms of their star players,’’ Knight said. “Now he’ll face it front and center being there in New York.’’
“He’s a great people person, and it takes that to survive in the big media market,’’ Knight said. “That’s what attracted him to them. He’s engaging. If you want people to come back and love the organization, you want an engaging culture. “Fiz can give you a mixture of X’s and O’s, but can talk and relate to young players,” Knight said. “It takes the experience of sitting in that first seat to understand the difference how I dealt with players as an assistant and how I deal as a head coach. His 1 ½ years [in Memphis] will give more insight to be better with that.’’
May 5, 2018 | 12:43 pm EDT Update
Hawks interview Lloyd Pierce
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks interviewed Philadelphia 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce for their head coaching vacancy on Friday, league sources tell ESPN.