While James has done whatever he can to improve his body as the series shifts to Cleveland, he is also looking for continued improvement from his team. “We still got some work to do,” James said. “I think we’re playing some good ball. I think more than anything, through these first nine games of the postseason, defensively we’ve been pretty good. Last game we allowed them to shoot high in the 50s. We’re not happy about that. We got to do a better job of that. But in the fourth quarter, we was able to lock down. Well, in the third quarter we was able to lock down, more importantly, where we’ve kind of struggled in the past. So, defensively, I feel like we’re clicking. We want to try to continue that offensively, and we can continue to get better.”