Taurean Prince: My parents taught me a lot of things — being grateful is one of the biggest. I’m two years into the NBA now, and of course I’m very grateful. But it’s one thing to just say you’re grateful. For me, it goes deeper than that. I can understand that if you look at someone like me — a guy who made it to the NBA, who’s playing in front of thousands of people — you might think, like, This was always meant to be. The path was always clear. But it wasn’t, and me being where I’m at now still surprises and humbles me. So I’m still always trying to remember what my parents taught me, and to remind myself how crazy it is that I’m here. And how I didn’t do it alone. And how grateful I am.