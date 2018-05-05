Taurean Prince: My parents taught me a lot of things — being grateful is one of the biggest. I’m two years into the NBA now, and of course I’m very grateful. But it’s one thing to just say you’re grateful. For me, it goes deeper than that. I can understand that if you look at someone like me — a guy who made it to the NBA, who’s playing in front of thousands of people — you might think, like, This was always meant to be. The path was always clear. But it wasn’t, and me being where I’m at now still surprises and humbles me. So I’m still always trying to remember what my parents taught me, and to remind myself how crazy it is that I’m here. And how I didn’t do it alone. And how grateful I am.
May 5, 2018 | 7:04 pm EDT Update
Taurean Prince: Once I heard my name get called [at the draft], everything sped up. As I was walking up to the stage I was thinking one thing over and over: Just don’t mess up the handshake. When I was a few feet from Adam Silver, I’m going, O.K., it’s showtime, Taurean. You can’t mess up this handshake … not on draft night, not on national TV. Then I called an audible. Adam Silver put out his right hand, and I stretched my arms out real wide. I don’t know where it came from, but I just thought at the last second, Nah, it’s hugging time. We hugged. Turns out the commish is a good hugger, too.
Regarding Juwan Howard, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be joining David Fizdale’s staff in New York, per sources. Potential candidates for staff additions include Keith Smart, who worked with Fizdale in Miami and Memphis and is likely to join as an assistant.
Ex-Knicks head coach Mike Woodson, who hired Fizdale when Woodson was a head coach in Atlanta, is also a candidate to join Fizdale’s staff. Howard, a current Miami assistant, interviewed for the Knicks job. Fizdale may want him on his staff but Miami would have to give the Knicks permission to allow him to leave, which is highly unlikely. The New York Post earlier reported that Smart was likely to be added to Fizdale’s staff. Another name to keep an eye on as an addition to the staff in some capacity? Memphis scout Adam Johansen, who worked with Fizdale in Miami and Memphis.