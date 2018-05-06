USA Today Sports

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce will …

1 hour ago via wojespn

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

Storyline: Hawks Coaching Job
More HoopsHype Rumors
May 6, 2018 | 3:45 pm EDT Update
Philadelphia 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce will interview with Atlanta Hawks ownership about the franchise’s head-coaching job, and a strong meeting will likely catapult him into a job offer, league sources told ESPN. Pierce met with Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk on Friday, and will meet with Atlanta majority owner Tony Ressler early this week, league sources said.
14 mins ago via ESPN

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Storyline: Hawks Coaching Job
As Atlanta moves into a complete rebuild, Pierce’s experience with the Philadelphia experiment and his strong background in player development have made a strong impression on Schlenk, league sources said. Pierce has been an assistant for 11 years in the NBA, including with Cleveland, Golden State, Memphis and the Sixers. The Hawks are still considering Charlotte assistant Stephen Silas and Portland assistant Nate Tibbetts, although only Tibbetts met with ownership in the interview process, but Pierce has emerged as a frontrunner over the weekend, league sources said.
14 mins ago via ESPN

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , ,

May 6, 2018 | 3:21 pm EDT Update
Home