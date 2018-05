As Atlanta moves into a complete rebuild, Pierce’s experience with the Philadelphia experiment and his strong background in player development have made a strong impression on Schlenk, league sources said. Pierce has been an assistant for 11 years in the NBA, including with Cleveland, Golden State, Memphis and the Sixers. The Hawks are still considering Charlotte assistant Stephen Silas and Portland assistant Nate Tibbetts, although only Tibbetts met with ownership in the interview process, but Pierce has emerged as a frontrunner over the weekend, league sources said