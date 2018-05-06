Michael Cunningham: Hawks add Goodwin (Fla Gulf Coast) and Harper (Auburn) to Mon draft workouts. Also scheduled: T. Davis (Ole Miss), T. Davis (TAMU), Okogie (GaTech), Maye (UNC),
May 6, 2018 | 7:44 pm EDT Update
Melissa Rohlin: Draymond Green said he was confused by his first technical foul of the playoffs. “I was yelling out there every play. But I didn’t say a word when I got that one.”
Logan Murdock: Kevin Durant on Draymond’s first tech of the postseason: “Draymond knows exactly what he’s doing out there.” Durant said he didn’t think Green deserved the tech.
Melissa Rohlin: Draymond Green on getting a death threat over Twitter: “I just pray that he gets the help that he needs… This [basketball] doesn’t matter THAT much to me, it shouldn’t matter THAT much to him either.”
Melissa Rohlin: Steph Curry on whether his conditioning has gotten better: “My lungs feel really good, yeah.”
J. Michael Falgoust: Victor Oladipo will be at the desk for @NBAonTNT for tonight’s #RocketsJazz …. filling in tonight for Kenny #Pacers
May 6, 2018 | 6:49 pm EDT Update
It’s been suggested that having Kokoskov on board means the Suns will bypass Arizona center Deandre Ayton if they get the No. 1 pick and take Doncic instead. That makes some sense in that Kokoskov knows Doncic, and Doncic would be a perfect fit alongside Booker for the wide-open offense Kokoskov wants to run. McDonough, however, said that’s not necessarily the case.