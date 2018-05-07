USA Today Sports

Tibbetts already has met with Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler and Pierce could do so soon. Silas and Larranaga also remain in the running for the job, according to the person with knowledge of the team’s search.

May 6, 2018 | 9:57 pm EDT Update
The Hawks have narrowed their head coaching search down to four candidates, according to a person with knowledge of the team’s plans. They are Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce, Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, Hornets assistant Stephen Silas and Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga.
Storyline: Hawks Coaching Job
Draymond Green: “If he feels the need to do something like that about basketball, then I feel bad for him. It’s kind of sad that someone would take this that serious. When you’re talking about at the end of the day what’s a game, making death threats and talking about life — I just pray that he gets the help that he needs…I care a lot about basketball, but I don’t care THAT much. Being that we’re in it every day, we’re literally blood threat and tears in this every day — and it doesn’t mean THAT much to me, it shouldn’t mean THAT much to him either.”
10 mins ago via San Jose Mercury-News

