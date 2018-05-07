The Hawks have narrowed their head coaching search down…
The Hawks have narrowed their head coaching search down to four candidates, according to a person with knowledge of the team’s plans. They are Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce, Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, Hornets assistant Stephen Silas and Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga.
Tibbetts already has met with Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler and Pierce could do so soon. Silas and Larranaga also remain in the running for the job, according to the person with knowledge of the team’s search.
A person with knowledge of the Hawks’ plans said Pierce is a strong candidate but added that a meeting with Ressler has yet to be officially set up and that it’s premature to elevate his candidacy above the other three coaches.
Jim Eichenhofer: Jrue Holiday with the right perspective on Game 5: “I’m blessed to go out there and play again. Still in it. We’re a team that fights through everything. We’ve gone through so much this year. We’ve never given up and we don’t plan on it now.”
While Green was yelling and jawing and excelling and doing what he does in Game 4, a fan was issuing him a death threat. A Pelicans fan tweeted: “I hope Draymond Green gets shot in the face as soon as he leaves the arena, which looking at the city-wide stats, is like 37%.”
Draymond Green: “If he feels the need to do something like that about basketball, then I feel bad for him. It’s kind of sad that someone would take this that serious. When you’re talking about at the end of the day what’s a game, making death threats and talking about life — I just pray that he gets the help that he needs…I care a lot about basketball, but I don’t care THAT much. Being that we’re in it every day, we’re literally blood threat and tears in this every day — and it doesn’t mean THAT much to me, it shouldn’t mean THAT much to him either.”