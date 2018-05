In the four years Redick played in Los Angeles, the 76ers lost 253 games as they stockpiled top draft picks through defeats and trades. The talent they amassed through “The Process” netted them young stars Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric. And they were ready for help. “I identified Philly as the place I really wanted to be because I thought they had the potential to be really good because of Joel and Ben and because of how they played and passed the ball,” Redick said. “Whether I started or came off the bench, it’s why I wanted to come here. “And in parentheses, you can write, ‘And the one-year, $23-million [contract].’