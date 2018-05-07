Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Steve Clifford is intervie…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Steve Clifford is interviewing for the Milwaukee Bucks coaching job today. Interviews set for rest of week include Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Becky Hammon, James Borrego and David Blatt. Spurs assistant Ettore Messina interviewed on Saturday.
May 7, 2018 | 2:11 pm EDT Update
Vincent Goodwill: One intriguing name to watch for the Pistons, with strong ties to Arn Tellem: BJ Armstrong. Detroit native. Front office experience with the Bulls
Ira Winderman: Per Pistons owner Tom Gores on Stan Van Gundy: “We have decided that this change is necessary to take our basketball organization to the next level. . . . Over the past two seasons our team has not progressed, and we decided that a change is necessary to regain our momentum.”
While ASVEL will have to wait until 2019 – 2020 to play in EuroLeague, given that certain commitments are fulfilled, club president Tony Parker thinks that this wait will benefit the organization in order to be better prepared for the top-tier European competition. “We will soon represent France in Euroleague,” Parker said to French RMC Sport during the halftime of ASVEL’s French League loss to Limoges, Sunday. “I want the team to be ready in 2019-2020. I’m happy because it’s a bad thing for a good thing. We still need a year to make progress.”
May 7, 2018 | 1:57 pm EDT Update
Pistons fire Stan Van Gundy
NerdOnPistons: BREAKING: #Pistons are moving on from Stan Van Gundy, according to source.
The Detroit Pistons have parted ways with president of basketball operations and coach Stan Van Gundy, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Van Gundy had one year and $7 million remaining on his original five-year deal.
Rod Beard: Press release from #Pistons says SVG wanted to come back to finish out next season. Gores: “Stan is a competitor and he wanted to finish the job.” He retooled a roster that we think can be very competitive in the East.”