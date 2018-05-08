Michael Cunningham: Hawks draft workouts for Wed.: B. B…
May 8, 2018 | 5:55 pm EDT Update
Gery Woelfel: Mike Budenholzer, considered by some NBA folks as the leading candidate for the Bucks’ head coaching job, has wrapped up his interview with Bucks officials. Budenholzer has made it quite clear for some time he covets the Bucks job.
Count Knicks legend and current broadcaster Walt Frazier among those who don’t think Kristaps Porzingis will play next season after tearing his ACL. “I don’t see him playing next season,” Frazier told SNY’s Justine Ward on Tuesday. “I think they might sit him out. They had mentioned 10 months, so that’s somewhere around January, February. Unless the Knicks are in the playoff hunt, I don’t see them perhaps bringing him back next year.”
Jonathan Feigen: Vernon Maxwell to take the “First Shot” before Rockets-Jazz Game 5, the first former player to do the honors.
Timberwolves assistant coach Rick Brunson has resigned from the staff, the team announced on Tuesday. His resignation comes in the wake of investigations into allegations of improper conduct toward women while on the job, sources told The Athletic.
The most recent incident came during the playoffs, when a woman who does not work for the team lodged a complaint with the Timberwolves after Brunson made several unwanted advances toward her, sources outside of the team told The Athletic.
“Our entire organization – made up of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves — is deeply committed to creating a safe work environment for our employees, partners and fans,” the Timberwolves said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. “Our teams strive to have our actions reflect our values each and every day. We work to maintain high standards of conduct and expect our staff to lead by example. We did not believe Mr. Brunson’s conduct was consistent with those standards.”
May 8, 2018 | 4:51 pm EDT Update
Former Knicks chief Pat Riley doesn’t normally like to help the Garden, but made an exception for David Fizdale. Knicks president Steve Mills checked with Fizdale’s best reference — Riley — and he gave the Knicks a lot of assurances the Grizzlies fiasco was an aberration.