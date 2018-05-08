USA Today Sports

Michael Cunningham: Hawks draft workouts for Wed.: B. B…

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 8, 2018 | 5:55 pm EDT Update
Count Knicks legend and current broadcaster Walt Frazier among those who don’t think Kristaps Porzingis will play next season after tearing his ACL. “I don’t see him playing next season,” Frazier told SNY’s Justine Ward on Tuesday. “I think they might sit him out. They had mentioned 10 months, so that’s somewhere around January, February. Unless the Knicks are in the playoff hunt, I don’t see them perhaps bringing him back next year.”
12 mins ago via SportsNet New York

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

“Our entire organization – made up of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves — is deeply committed to creating a safe work environment for our employees, partners and fans,” the Timberwolves said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. “Our teams strive to have our actions reflect our values each and every day. We work to maintain high standards of conduct and expect our staff to lead by example. We did not believe Mr. Brunson’s conduct was consistent with those standards.”
12 mins ago via The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

May 8, 2018 | 4:51 pm EDT Update
Home