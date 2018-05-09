105.7FM The FAN: .@GeryWoelfel – “The hottest name that nobody has talked about is Rick Carlisle…The word going around is that he is interested in the #Bucks job and if that’s true it would be a no-brainer. As far as front-runners though, I’m hearing Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams.”
May 9, 2018 | 4:41 am EDT Update
Despite that being the case, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com stated during a recent edition of his podcast that a number of executives around the league believe that it might be the right time for Sam Presti and the rest of Oklahoma City’s front office to take a hard look at whether or not Westbrook should be part of the puzzle moving forward. “There’s an increasing number of people around the league who think the Thunder should look at trading [Russell] Westbrook. To be clear, not a report. Not Thunder sources think they should do this. Just in spitballing ideas with teams around the league, there’s a number of people who have heard, just like, ‘It’s time for something to change here.'”
On Monday, LaVar, LiAngelo and LaMelo appeared in studio with ESPN LA’s Marcellus Wiley and Travis Rodgers. Late in the interview, the potential of Lonzo getting traded for Leonard and was brought up. LaVar was having none of it. He said: “Stop it. Stop it. I’m gonna tell you why (that won’t happen). You know what Lonzo is to me? Gelo is my pretty boy. This (LaMelo) is my wow boy. But Zo is the people’s choice. They won’t let it happen. You can’t get rid of Zo! He’s the people’s choice. “Everybody on the outside can say what they want, but when you put it down on paper, the Ball boys are good for business.”
Will Guillory: Nikola Mirotic when asked if he wants to be in New Orleans long-term: “No doubt….This has been like a family to me and I’m looking forward. This is the place I want to be.”
Ben Golliver: Draymond Green gets excited when @Chris Haynes asks if Warriors wanted the Rockets: “Man, we won 2 championships in 3 years we’re not going to run off saying how bad we want to play somebody! We want another championship… It don’t matter to us who we play.” pic.twitter.com/QCeOmkItqv
Ben Golliver: Draymond Green on Rockets’ “obsession” w/ beating Warriors: “They have made it known that their team is built to beat us. Their obsession, or whatever you want to call it, it is what it is… That stuff has been said for about a year now. It’s time to play.” pic.twitter.com/OEYdle29OH
Chris Paul, 13 years into his career, finally is going to the conference finals. The future Basketball Hall of Famer made sure of that. Not that he’s ready to celebrate. “Not at all. Who plays just for that?” Paul told ESPN after starring in the Rockets’ 112-102 win in Tuesday night’s Game 5 to eliminate the Utah Jazz. “Know what I’m saying? Not at all, not at all. We’ve got eight more wins to get. I don’t know what it’s supposed to feel like, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”