May 10, 2018 | 7:47 pm EDT Update
Tony Parker: “It is not sure yet I will stay with the Spurs. I am open to all proposals. I would like to spent my entire career in San Antonio. I’ve been 17 years with the Spurs. I will always feel nostalgic, but it wouldn’t be the end of the world if I change teams”
It was a message from Lue’s cousin Justin — as in, Justin Tatum, the father of Boston Celtics youngster Jayson Tatum, who has helped carry the wounded Celtics to a place few expected when the postseason started, and now stands in the way of Cleveland returning to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year.
“It’s tough because you want to see him do well, but not against you,” Lue said with a smile. “We just have to try to take him and be physical with him and not let him get easy baskets. He’s going to score because he can post and he can put it on the floor, but we just have to try to take away his easy baskets as much as possible.”
“Just seeing ‘Little J’ when he was six or seven years old and now to who he is today is crazy,” Lue said. “Seeing the player he’s become, we knew he was going to be good, but now he’s at a whole new level. Now he’s an NBA player and playing at a high level, it’s just good to see.”
Josh Lewenberg: George Karl (who was fired by the Nuggets 29 days after winning Coach of the Year in 2013) on his former assistant Dwane Casey: “He deserves his job. He’s a great coach, but he’s also a great person.”
Grant Ramsey: Rick Barnes says Admiral Schofield has had three workouts with NBA teams: Brooklyn, Milwaukee, OKC. Sounds like Charlotte is next.
Brian Mahoney: TNT had its most-viewed second round of the NBA playoffs since 2013. Averaged 4.9 million viewers, an increase of 6 percent from last year.
May 10, 2018 | 6:41 pm EDT Update
The Charlotte Hornets have reached agreement on a four-year contract to hire San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego as head coach, league sources told ESPN on Thursday. The Hornets will hold a team option on the fourth year of the contract, league sources said.