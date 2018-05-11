USA Today Sports

Luke Maye completed his second NBA work out this week,

Luke Maye completed his second NBA work out this week, and he hopes teams can see what he brings to the table. The UNC forward worked out with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, after working out with the Oklahoma Thunder last week. Maye said both workouts had their strengths and weaknesses, though he did not elaborate on what those were.

Nowitzki is preparing for his unprecedented 21st season – all with the Mavs. But he refuses to say whether this will be his last season, preferring instead to respectfully keep his options wide open. “I said a couple of years ago that was it for (playing on the German) National Team and then we got the Euros in Berlin and I had to drag my 37 year old butt up and down in the European Championships, which I thought was never going to happen,” Nowitzki said. “I basically came back and played in those Euros, so you never say never.”
There is no timetable for Nowitzki’s return, although he fully expects to be healthy and in training camp when it starts in September. However, Nowitzki sounded like an impatient kid on Christmas morning who knows he has to exercise some patience. “It could take really all summer,” Nowitzki said, when asked about the length of his rehab. “I’m obviously not pushing it now. There’s no reason to push it now. We have plenty of time until training camp, which is early in September. We just don’t want to make it worst at this point, so I’m taking it nice and slow.”
