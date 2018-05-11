Luke Maye completed his second NBA work out this week, and he hopes teams can see what he brings to the table. The UNC forward worked out with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, after working out with the Oklahoma Thunder last week. Maye said both workouts had their strengths and weaknesses, though he did not elaborate on what those were.
May 10, 2018 | 8:35 pm EDT Update
One of the biggest offseason questions surrounding the 76ers is whether Markelle Fultz will play in the summer league. “It is something me and Coach haven’t discussed yet,” the rookie point guard said Thursday in a media availability during the team’s exit interviews.
Fultz said his biggest goal is to improve any way he can. He said of summer-league play: “Whatever will help me get better this year, that is all I am looking forward to.”
Many folks — including Hall of Famer Julius Erving — questioned moving up to draft Fultz. “I think I’ve been going through stuff like this my whole life,” Fultz said of the criticism he has heard. “… I don’t really look at it. I’m with my team. I’m with my family. That’s all I really care about — and myself.”
Jerry West will officially represent the Los Angeles Clippers at the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night. It will be LA’s first lottery since 2010.
Ian Begley: University of Texas teammates Eric Davis Jr. and Kerwin Roach II participated in a pre-draft work out for the Knicks on Monday, per league sources. Rhode Island’s E.C. Matthews also participated in the group workout, sources say.
Adrian Wojnarowski, Bobby Marks, Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz will appear on ESPN’s NBA Draft Combine broadcast later this month, replacing Fran Fraschilla, Jeff Goodman, Jay Williams, and Tom Penn, sources tell Awful Announcing. Jay Bilas will also feature prominently on the broadcast, while Maria Taylor will host.
May 10, 2018 | 8:20 pm EDT Update
Nowitzki is preparing for his unprecedented 21st season – all with the Mavs. But he refuses to say whether this will be his last season, preferring instead to respectfully keep his options wide open. “I said a couple of years ago that was it for (playing on the German) National Team and then we got the Euros in Berlin and I had to drag my 37 year old butt up and down in the European Championships, which I thought was never going to happen,” Nowitzki said. “I basically came back and played in those Euros, so you never say never.”
There is no timetable for Nowitzki’s return, although he fully expects to be healthy and in training camp when it starts in September. However, Nowitzki sounded like an impatient kid on Christmas morning who knows he has to exercise some patience. “It could take really all summer,” Nowitzki said, when asked about the length of his rehab. “I’m obviously not pushing it now. There’s no reason to push it now. We have plenty of time until training camp, which is early in September. We just don’t want to make it worst at this point, so I’m taking it nice and slow.”