Michael Cunningham: Update: Moore no longer on list. Huell (Miami) added.
May 10, 2018 | 10:17 pm EDT Update
With an offense that scored in “seven seconds or less,” Nash ran a system that valued 3-point shooting, passing and positionless players over post-ups and plodding big men. After once sparking derision that those philosophies cannot win an NBA championship, the Warriors showed it can with two NBA titles in the past three years. “It’s nice and great. But at the same time, it doesn’t bring back any championships,” said Nash, who has served as a Warriors’ consultant for the past three years. “We definitely have an imprint on the league, I think, in some respects. It’s fun to watch these teams play and see players take it to a new height.”
Now that the game is played more and more the way Nash’s Suns teams did, he sounded both appreciative and stoic about how Kerr, D’Antoni and Gentry have carried the legacy forward. “That’s nice, but it doesn’t mean a lot,” Nash said. “I’m happy for all of these guys that are still having success.”
Though Nash conceded the two were “a little bit at odds,” he called D’Antoni and Kerr “two great basketball minds and two great people.” Therefeore, Nash said he wished D’Antoni well when he informed him by phone he would go to New York despite feeling “surprised that it actually happened.” Before taking the Rockets job in 2016, D’Antoni encountered frequent roster turnover and philosophical differences on his system with both the Knicks (2008-12) and Los Angeles Lakers (2012-2014).
Jake Winderman: Jalen Hudson was at Brooklyn Nets practice facility per his Instagram. Another workout could be coming up tomorrow or the next day. #Gators @InsideTheGators
May 10, 2018 | 8:35 pm EDT Update
One of the biggest offseason questions surrounding the 76ers is whether Markelle Fultz will play in the summer league. “It is something me and Coach haven’t discussed yet,” the rookie point guard said Thursday in a media availability during the team’s exit interviews.