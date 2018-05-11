USA Today Sports

With an offense that scored in “seven seconds or less,” Nash ran a system that valued 3-point shooting, passing and positionless players over post-ups and plodding big men. After once sparking derision that those philosophies cannot win an NBA championship, the Warriors showed it can with two NBA titles in the past three years. “It’s nice and great. But at the same time, it doesn’t bring back any championships,” said Nash, who has served as a Warriors’ consultant for the past three years. “We definitely have an imprint on the league, I think, in some respects. It’s fun to watch these teams play and see players take it to a new height.”
Now that the game is played more and more the way Nash’s Suns teams did, he sounded both appreciative and stoic about how Kerr, D’Antoni and Gentry have carried the legacy forward. “That’s nice, but it doesn’t mean a lot,” Nash said. “I’m happy for all of these guys that are still having success.”
Though Nash conceded the two were “a little bit at odds,” he called D’Antoni and Kerr “two great basketball minds and two great people.” Therefeore, Nash said he wished D’Antoni well when he informed him by phone he would go to New York despite feeling “surprised that it actually happened.” Before taking the Rockets job in 2016, D’Antoni encountered frequent roster turnover and philosophical differences on his system with both the Knicks (2008-12) and Los Angeles Lakers (2012-2014).
