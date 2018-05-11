Bobby Marks: The Tyler Cavanaugh contract would have been guaranteed for $450K (out of $1.4M) if he was not waived by May 15. Not including their four draft picks in June, Atlanta now has 12 players under contract, including 3 on non-guaranteed contracts.
Klay Thompson’s professed dedication to the Warriors and the Bay Area isn’t just words. He said he wants to stay and he’s already taking the steps to do so. According to multiple sources, Thompson and the Warriors have already engaged in discussions regarding a contract extension. If the sides agree this offseason, Thompson would not hit the free-agent market for up to another five years.
What’s more, two sources said talks have included Thompson taking an extension with an average of around $23 million a year — which would come out to about four years, $92 million, nearly $50 million less than he could get on the open market — and puts his five-year total at $111 million. The final numbers won’t be, and can’t be known until July as Durant’s contract status will impact Thompson’s extension. Of course, there is no guarantee the sides reach an agreement this summer.
Derek Bodner: Bryan Colangelo on T.J. McConnell: “We will exercise the [team] option in his contract.” #sixers
Hawks waive Tyler Cavanaugh
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are waiving forward Tyler Cavanaugh today, league sources tell ESPN. Circumstances of an early option date, ankle injury and coaching change will make him a free agent.
Michael Cunningham: Source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report Hawks to waive Tyler Cavanaugh. He’s due $450k on Tues.
Derek Bodner: Brett Brown: “I think another high level free-agent is required [to win a championship]. I think we have the ability to attract one.” #sixers