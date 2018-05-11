Michael Cunningham: Source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report Hawks to waive Tyler Cavanaugh. He’s due $450k on Tues.
Derek Bodner: Bryan Colangelo on T.J. McConnell: “We will exercise the [team] option in his contract.” #sixers
May 11, 2018 | 11:00 am EDT Update
Hawks waive Tyler Cavanaugh
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are waiving forward Tyler Cavanaugh today, league sources tell ESPN. Circumstances of an early option date, ankle injury and coaching change will make him a free agent.
Bobby Marks: The Tyler Cavanaugh contract would have been guaranteed for $450K (out of $1.4M) if he was not waived by May 15. Not including their four draft picks in June, Atlanta now has 12 players under contract, including 3 on non-guaranteed contracts.
Derek Bodner: Brett Brown: “I think another high level free-agent is required [to win a championship]. I think we have the ability to attract one.” #sixers
Kyle Neubeck: Colangelo says the most likely overseas player to join them next season will be Jonah Bolden, and that some of those discussions are in the works at the current moment