Former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer is expected to get a close inspection for the Raptors opening, league sources said. Budenholzer met with Milwaukee on Tuesday, league sources said.
May 11, 2018 | 1:21 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: Raptors president Masai Ujiri has strong interest in former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, according to coaching sources. Dwane Casey, meanwhile, is likely to emerge as a contender for one or two of the league’s other four vacancies.
Rod Beard: Keep in mind that if the #Raptors want to stay with a familiar face, #Raptors905 coach Jerry Stackhouse is a name that’s been floating around in recent coaching searches.
Tommy Beer: Eastern Conference Coaches who led their teams to 50+ win seasons before getting knocked out by LeBron & Company in the postseason: * Dwane Casey (2017-18, 2016-17 Raptors) * Mike Budenholzer (2014-15 Hawks) * Tom Thibodeau (2014-15 Bulls) * Frank Vogel (2013-14 Pacers)
