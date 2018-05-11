Adrian Wojnarowski: Story filed to ESPN: Philadelphia 7…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Story filed to ESPN: Philadelphia 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce has emerged as the primary focus of the Atlanta Hawks head coaching search. Pierce traveled to Atlanta today and met with team officials for a third time in the process.
David Fizdale has said he’s just starting to build his staff but among the assistants expected on board is Nick Van Exel, multiple sources told the Daily News. Van Exel, a former All-Star with the Lakers, was an assistant under Fizdale in Memphis. Keith Smart, another Grizzlies assistant coach, is also expected to join Fizdale’s staff. Van Exel, 46, was an assistant with the Hawks and Bucks before moving to Fizdale’s bench in Memphis. He stayed with the Grizzlies under J.B. Bickerstaff after Fizdale was fired.
“Everyone was counting us out,” says Terry Rozier, “but we knew from the beginning that we had each other.”
Marc D’Amico: Al Horford says of Brad Stevens, “He’s constantly teaching us ways that we can keep getting better.” Says that constant teaching has been critical to the growth of the young guys.
Scott Souza: #Celtics Terry Rozier said he expects Kyrie Irving to travel with C’s back to Cleveland for Games 3 & 4. Doesn’t know that for sure, but thinks it will happen.
Scott Souza: #Celtics Brad Stevens: Shane Larkin did not practice. Won’t play for at least first part of this series. Abdel Nader also sat out practice after getting swiped in face, suffering blurry vision.