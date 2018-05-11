USA Today Sports

David Aldridge: All signs pointing to Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce as the next Hawks coach, per league sources. GM Travis Schlenk worked w/Pierce at Golden State. Pierce has met multiple times with Hawks management/ownership, including majority owner Tony Ressler in Boston Tuesday.

Storyline: Hawks Coaching Job
May 11, 2018 | 3:39 pm EDT Update
